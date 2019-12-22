Saina Nehwal and a lot of Twitter handles are writing the exact same thing about Modi's Ramleela speech

The opposition parties are attempting to fool and divide the people over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but the attempt will fail as it is based on lies, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

"The CAA was passed in the Lok and Rajya Sabha for the benefit of the Dalits, poor and the oppressed class. The MPs chosen by you made it possible for the bill to be passed in the Parliament, I urge you to stand up and show respect to the Parliament for it. I too bow down to all the representatives along with you," he added.

During PM Modi's rally in Delhi, a strange trend started on Twitter. Indian Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal tweeted, "I m hearing a thought-provoking speech from @narendramodi sir #RamlilaMaidan."