MFA Yuva President's League: Nayan Solanki Shines With Four Goals

Striker Nayan Solanki was in top scoring form and struck four goals in leading Rising Stars Bombay Tigers to a facile 9-0 win against Vigour FC in a Boys’ Under-17 match of the MFA Yuva President’s League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Saturday.

The other goals for the winning side came from the efforts of Kaushik Waghela, Mayank Solanki, Arman Solanki, Tanish Supal and Mayan Solanki.

In another match, Hungry Hearts Soccer School easily defeated Govandi United FC by a 3-0 margin. Strikers Hriday Sharma, Ivan Fernando and Daksh Vichane scored a goal each for the Hungry Hearts.

In the third match, Milan FA registered an identical 3-0 victory against South Mumbai FA. Milan FA strikers Kaushal Patil, Abubakar Shaikh and Arslan Ansari did well to strike a goal each to complete the win.

Results – Boys’ under-17: Hungry Hearts SS 3 (Hriday Sharma, Ivan Fernando, Daksh Vichane) beat Govandi United FC 0.

Rising Stars Bombay Tigers 9 (Nayan Solanki 4, Kaushik Waghela, Mayank Solanki, Arman Solanki, Tanish Supal, Mayan Solanki) beat Vigour FC 0.

Milan FA 3 (Kaushal Patil, Abubakar Shaikh, Arslan Ansari) beat South Mumbai FA 0.