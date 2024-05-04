 MFA League: Shravani Nigade Leads CFCI To Big Victory
MFA League: Shravani Nigade Leads CFCI To Big Victory

MFA League: Shravani Nigade Leads CFCI To Big Victory

Besides Sharavani's brilliant efforts her teammates Nikita Emmadi and Angelina Sequeira contributed towards the win with a goal each

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 04, 2024, 09:01 PM IST
CFCI (Community Football Club of India) Sports Club inspired by the brilliance of striker Shravani Nigade who notched up a fine hat-trick cruised to a smooth 7-1 win against Skorost Sports Club in a Women’s Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Bombay Gymkhana ground.

Besides Sharavani's brilliant efforts her teammates Nikita Emmadi and Angelina Sequeira contributed towards the win with a goal each while the other two goals came courtesy own goals scored by Skorost defenders Arputa Khanolkar and Yuvi Thacker. Skorost United managed to reduce the margin of defeat with Arputa Khanolkar striking their lone goal.

In another match, PIFA Sports put up a solid determined fight and managed to overcome Go Equal Sports Club by a fighting 2-1 margin. Strikers Aansha V. and Fatima Khan were bang on target scoring a goal each for the winning outfit while Go Equal SC scored one through Shreeya Yadav’s efforts.

Results – Women League: PIFA SC 2 (Aansha V., Fatima Khan) beat Go Equal SC 1 (Shreeya Yadav).

CFCI SC 7 (Shravani Nigade 3, Nikita Emmadi, Angelina Sequeira, OG-Arputa Khanolkar, OG-Yuvi Thacker) beat Skorost United 1 (Arputa Khanolkar).

YPL – Girls’ U-17 Premier Div: South Mumbai United 3 (Samaira Katyal, Zeenat Shaikh) beat Bravehearts FC 0.

Football School of India 3 (Harleen Sokha, Mouli Bhalla, Prisha Viral) beat Oscar Foundation 1 (Diviya Sharma).

