MFA League: Oscar Foundation Score Narrow Win Over Venzia Virar FC

Oscar Foundation struck a goal at the death to snatch a tight 2-1 win against Venzia Virar FC in a hard-fought First Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday.

Striker Kumar Rathod scored the decisive winner in the forurth minute of stoppage time to secure a satisfying win for Oscar Foundation. Earlier, Osacar Fourdation had scored the first goal through Hemant Shaikh, while Venzia Virar FC scored their lone goal through Kumalswam K’s efforts.

In a Second Division match, CFCI Mumbai combined well as a team and defeated GKW Rangers Youth FC by a comfortable 5-2 margin. CFCI strikers Dhruv Purva and Mayank Pal scored two goals each, while Manish Yadav added one goal. GKW Rangers scored through Jiten Pillai and Chinmay M.

Read Also MFA League: Catholic Gymkhana Cruise To Eighth Straight Victory

Results – Third Div: Miners SC Juniors 3 (Aman Shaikh, Shantanu Walawalkar, Likha Rai) beat SFA Foundation 1 (Dinesh Pawar).

Second Div: CFCI Mumbai 5 (Dhruv Purva 2, Mayank Pal 2, Manish Yadav) beat GKW Rangers Youth FC 2 (Jiten Pillai, Chinmay M.).

Footie First 2 (Rahul Patade, Sahil Purabiya) drew with Ruffians FC 2 (Shannon Ferrao, Anji Kontham).

SG5 Bharat 3 (Aryan Palande 2, Canute Fernandes) beat Judean United FC 2 (Manish Gupta, Rohit Singh).

First Div: Oscar Foundation 2 (Hemant Shaikh, Kumar Rathod) beat Venzia Virar FC 1 (Kumalswam K.).