 MFA League: Oscar Foundation Score Narrow Win Over Venzia Virar FC
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMFA League: Oscar Foundation Score Narrow Win Over Venzia Virar FC

MFA League: Oscar Foundation Score Narrow Win Over Venzia Virar FC

Striker Kumar Rathod scored the decisive winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time to secure a satisfying win for Oscar Foundation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 10:23 PM IST
article-image

Oscar Foundation struck a goal at the death to snatch a tight 2-1 win against Venzia Virar FC in a hard-fought First Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday.

Striker Kumar Rathod scored the decisive winner in the forurth minute of stoppage time to secure a satisfying win for Oscar Foundation. Earlier, Osacar Fourdation had scored the first goal through Hemant Shaikh, while Venzia Virar FC scored their lone goal through Kumalswam K’s efforts.

In a Second Division match, CFCI Mumbai combined well as a team and defeated GKW Rangers Youth FC by a comfortable 5-2 margin. CFCI strikers Dhruv Purva and Mayank Pal scored two goals each, while Manish Yadav added one goal. GKW Rangers scored through Jiten Pillai and Chinmay M.

Read Also
MFA League: Catholic Gymkhana Cruise To Eighth Straight Victory
article-image

Results – Third Div: Miners SC Juniors 3 (Aman Shaikh, Shantanu Walawalkar, Likha Rai) beat SFA Foundation 1 (Dinesh Pawar).

Second Div: CFCI Mumbai 5 (Dhruv Purva 2, Mayank Pal 2, Manish Yadav) beat GKW Rangers Youth FC 2 (Jiten Pillai, Chinmay M.).

Footie First 2 (Rahul Patade, Sahil Purabiya) drew with Ruffians FC 2 (Shannon Ferrao, Anji Kontham).

SG5 Bharat 3 (Aryan Palande 2, Canute Fernandes) beat Judean United FC 2 (Manish Gupta, Rohit Singh).

First Div: Oscar Foundation 2 (Hemant Shaikh, Kumar Rathod) beat Venzia Virar FC 1 (Kumalswam K.).

Read Also
MFA League: Mumbai Port Trust hammer ESIC In Super Division Match
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Honoured To Be Back, Wearing A Different Hat': Gautam Gambhir REACTS After Becoming Team India Head...

'Honoured To Be Back, Wearing A Different Hat': Gautam Gambhir REACTS After Becoming Team India Head...

Gautam Gambhir Officially Appointed Team India Head Coach; First Assignment In Sri Lanka From July...

Gautam Gambhir Officially Appointed Team India Head Coach; First Assignment In Sri Lanka From July...

VIDEO: PM Modi Receives Russia's Highest Civilian Honour, Order Of St Andrew The Apostle; 'Honour...

VIDEO: PM Modi Receives Russia's Highest Civilian Honour, Order Of St Andrew The Apostle; 'Honour...

'Solution Not Possible On Battlefield': PM Modi To Russia President Putin; VIDEO

'Solution Not Possible On Battlefield': PM Modi To Russia President Putin; VIDEO

Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Prime Accused Mihir Shah Arrested

Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Prime Accused Mihir Shah Arrested