'Fitting Response': Rajasthan Police Parades Accused With Head Half-Shaved For Killing Bull By Repeatedly Running Over By It; VIDEO

Rajasthan Police Parades Accused With Head Half-Shaved For Killing Bull By Repeatedly Running Over By It (Screengrab) | X/Rajasthan Police

Sikar: Days after a bull was brutally killed after being repeatedly run over by an SUV in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police arrested the two accused. The police on Friday paraded the accused in the area with their heads half-shaved and made them wear women's clothes.

The Rajasthan police also shared a video in which the accused could be seen getting paraded with folded hands in the area. They were wearing women's nightgowns and were escorted by the cops.

"A fitting response to human cruelty," the Rajasthan Police captioned the video. Locals were also seen in the video shared by the police.

Video Shared By Rajasthan Police:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On October 1, the bull ran over the accused with their vehicle. The shocking incident took place in the Nechwa area during a wedding celebration of a Bawaria family. As per eyewitnesses, the bull had wandered into the festivities.

According to reports, the animal had caused minor damage to a Bolero SUV during the wedding procession by colliding with the front of the vehicle. It angered the accused, and they allegedly killed the animal.

Rajasthan's Heart-Wrenching Cruelty: Bull Repeatedly Run Over by Car in Sikar.



In a gut-wrenching act of barbarity that has left animal lovers reeling, a heartless driver in Rajasthan's Sikar district's Nechwa area deliberately ran over a bull, with his car multiple times,… pic.twitter.com/HwI8ZSLHFg — Trending Eyes🇮🇳 (@thetrendingeyes) October 2, 2025

In the video, a woman nearby can be heard screaming desperately, pleading with the driver to stop. The driver drove the car over the bull’s neck, leading to its death. Another man, who was sitting in the passenger seat, even got out of the vehicle to guide the driver.

After the incident, locals staged a sit-in protest demanding the arrest of the accused.