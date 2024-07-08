 MFA League: Mumbai Port Trust hammer ESIC In Super Division Match
MFA League: Mumbai Port Trust hammer ESIC In Super Division Match

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 09:33 PM IST
article-image

Rhevantkumar Muntha was in great striking form and scored a hat-trick of goals as Mumbai Port Trust inflicted a crushing 8-0 defeat on ESIC (Employees State Insurance Corporation) SC in a Super Division Corporate match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Muntha’s teammates Sujal Patel contributed two goals while Sachin Harijan, Mann Soni and Rhythm Chawda chipped in with one goal apiece to complete the winning scoreline and ESIC’s humiliation.

In another match of the same division, Naval Dockyard played with solid determination and managed to snatch a tense 3-2 win against a spirited SAF Chemicals SC to collect the full three points. Strikers  Yash Kudale, Gitesh Bhagat and Kevin Yerangle were bang on target with a goal each for the winners, while SAF Chemicals scored through Aburazeem K. and Raj Kundar.

Results – Super Div: Mumbai Port Trust SC 8 (Rhevantkumar Muntha 3, Sujal Patel 2, Sachin Harijan, Mann Soni, Rhythm Chawda) beat ESIC SC 0.

Naval Dockyard 3 (Yash Kudale, Gitesh Bhagat, Kevin Yerangle) beat SAF Chemicals SC 2 (Aburazeem K., Raj Kundar).

Third Div: Charotter Rukhi Samaj 3 (Sujal Solanki, Lakshay Waghela, Nikhil M.) beat CFCI Hedgewar 0.

Dazzlers FC 2 (Neel Mehta 2) beat Bombay Tigers SC 0.

