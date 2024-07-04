MFA League: Catholic Gymkhana Cruise To Eighth Straight Victory

Catholic Gymkhana produced another stellar performance and maintained their impressive winning run by defeating Athens XI 3-0 to record their eighth consecutive victory in the Second Division Group-C league match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

With an all-win record Catholic Gymkhana having accumulated the full 24 points occupy the top position in this group and are assured of qualifying for the play-offs.

Catholic Gymkhana called the shots from the outset and opened the scoring in when right wing back found the back of the net the 14th minute and give his team a slender 1-0 half-time advantage.

In the second session, Athens XI put up a better performance and created a couple of goal-scoring chances, which they failed to convert. Catholic Gymkhana were lucky to get their second goal and double the lead, courtesy an own goal scored by Athens XI’s Aayushman Bhatt in the 60th minute.

Seasoned midfielder Merwyn Fernandes struck the third goal in the fourth minute of additional period to complete another fluent win for the Catholic Gymkhana outfit.

Results – Second Div: Sahar Silver Star 2 (Sumit N., Hitesh K.) beat Ace Sports 0.

Catholic Gymkhana 3 (Joshua D’Souza, Merwyn Fernandes, OG-Aayushman Bhatt) beat Athens XI 0.

United Villagers WA 2 (Abraham G. 2) beat Youngstar FC 1 (Bhushan Patil).