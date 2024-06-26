 MFA League: GIFA Sports Club Record 2-0 Victory Against Bravehearts Sports Club in Women's Super Division Match
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 09:00 PM IST
GIFA Sports Club combined well as a team and romped to a 4-0 win against Bravehearts Sports Club in a Women’s Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday.

Showing good understanding and excellent teamwork GIFA Sports Club scored their goals through Iqra Vora, Nandani Mani, Atisha Saini and Sayita Chauhan to complete the winning margin.

Earlier, in a Men’s First Division encounter, Steadfast SC recorded a fluent 2-0 win against YSA Sports Club to clinch all the three points. The hero of Steadfast’s comfortable win was striker Rafique Mansoori who scored both the goals to seal the win.

In another match of the same division, Miners Sports Club rallied to hold Anushakti FC to a 1-1 draw. Abhishek Kujur scored early to give Anushakti the lead before Tushar Pujari scored the Equaliser for Miners SC.

Results – First Div: Miners SC 1 (Tushar Pujari) drew with Anushakti FC 1 (Abhishek Kujur).

Steadfast SC 2 (Rafique Mansoori 2) beat YSA Sports Club 0.

Women’s Super Div: GIFA Sports Club 4 (Iqra Vora, Nandani Mani, Atisha Saini, Sayita Chauhan) beat Bravehearts SC 0.

