MFA League: Oranje FC Down Sellebrity 4-0 In Premier Division Match

Oranje FC produced a super combined performance and easily defeated Sellebrity FC by a convincing 4-0 margin in a Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday evening.

Dashing striker Aimar Adam scored two quick goals on either side of the lemon break while Sanchit Singh and substitute Rinaldo Fernandes contributed with one goal apiece to complete the winning tally.

Sellebrity FC played well initially and ensured their citadel remained intact for the opening 45 minutes. But, they seemed to have lost focus during the additional period of the first half and conceded the first goal. Oranje FC striker Adam hit the target in the third minute of added time.

Immediately on resumption, Adam once again hit the target in the 47th minute to double Oranje FC’s lead 2-0. Eight minutes later, Sanchit struck the third goal to widen Oranje FC’s lead before Rinaldo slotted home the fourth goal to seal the win.

Earlier, Charkop FC got the better of Young Guns FC by a narrow 1-0 margin. Sagar Gawde scored the crucial winner to secure the full three points for the Charkop FC outfit.

Results – Premier Div: Oranje FC 4 (Aimar Adam 2, Sanchit Singh, Rinaldo Fernandes) beat Sellebrity FC 0.

Super Div: Charkop FC 1 (Sagar Gawde) beat Young Guns FC 0.