MFA League: Iron Born Romp To Easy 6-0 Victory

Iron Born FC dished out a perfect combined performance and romped to a facile 6-0 win against MH Oranje - Atletico FC in a Mumbai Super Division match of MFA League 2024-2025 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday.

Showing good understanding and excellent teamwork, Iron Born scored the goals through Pratyaksh Shetty and Vishal Singh both striking two goal each and one each from Soham Sawant an Aman Mishra to complete the margin of victory.

In a closely contested encounter, Savio Fernando scored the all-important winning goal in leading Tarun Sporting FC to a narrow 1-0 win against Shastri Nagar – Offshoots FC.

Read Also MFA League: CFCI Crush India Rush With Eight Goals

Results – Mumbai Super Div: Tarun Sporting FC 1 (Savio Fernando) beat Shastri Nagar - Offshoots FC 0.

Iron Born FC 6 (Pratyaksh Shetty 2, Vishal Singh 2, Soham Sawant, Aman Mishra) beat MH Oranje - Atletico FC 0.

West Zone United 3 (Sohail Khatri 2, Mohd. Adnan) beat Kenkre FC Under-19 1 (Sujit Verma).