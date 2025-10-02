 Maha Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reaches NESCO Venue For Dussehra Rally After Party Workers Aid Flood-Hit Families In Marathwada | VIDEO
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde led his faction’s Dussehra Melava at NESCO ground, unaffected by Mumbai's rains. Earlier, volunteers assisted flood-affected families in Dharashiv district, restoring homes and distributing essential items.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
Maha Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reaches NESCO Venue For Dussehra Rally After Party Workers Aid Flood-Hit Families In Marathwada | VIDEO | X (@mieknathshinde)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde arrived at the NESCO ground in Goregaon on Thursday evening to lead his faction’s annual Dussehra Melava. The venue, unlike Shivaji Park where the rival Sena (UBT) is holding its rally, is covered and unaffected by the heavy rains lashing Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena highlighted its social outreach in flood-hit areas of Dharashiv district, where party workers marked Dussehra by helping affected families instead of joining the Mumbai rally. In villages such as Athardi in Kalamb taluka, party workers cleaned homes filled with mud, restored a damaged Anganwadi centre, and distributed 26 essential items to families who lost belongings in last month’s floods.

According to the party, Shinde had instructed workers from across Maharashtra to prioritise relief efforts over political events, while only those from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) were asked to attend the NESCO rally. “We have always been about 80 per cent social work and 20 per cent politics. This is the time for helping people,” Shinde had said earlier.

During the relief work, Shinde interacted with flood-affected families over a video call, assuring them that the Mahayuti government would continue aid distribution, including cash assistance of ₹10,000 per household along with rice and wheat supplies.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Arrives At Rain-Soaked Shivaji Park For Dussehra Melava |...
article-image

The Dussehra rally at NESCO is expected to feature speeches by Shinde and other senior leaders, focusing on both the government’s relief measures and the faction’s political stance. Party officials said the outreach in Marathwada reflects their attempt to balance political tradition with immediate social responsibilities.

