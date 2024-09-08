MFA League: Shastri Nagar Offshoots FC Emerge Champions

Shastri Nagar Offshoots FC emerged First Division champions defeating South Mumbai United FC 3-1 in the concluding Super-3 League match of the Mumbai Football Association League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground.

Opportunistic striker Mayur Jadhav struck a brace of goals and Vijay Jadhav got one to seal Shastri Nagar’s win, while Ranvir Malik scored South Mumbai’s lone goal.

The champions Shastri Nagar started on a shaky note and trailed initially, but came good in the final 15 minutes by scoring three goals to secure a deserving victory.

After the first half failed to produce a single goal, South Mumbai opened the scoring in the fourth minute of the second half through Ranvir Malik to take the lead.

However, Shastri Nagar fought back and knocked the fight out of their opponents. Mayur scored his first goal in the 69th minute to put his team on level term before Vijay hit the target in the 79th minute to take the lead. Shastri Nagar complete the win when Mayur scored his second and the team’s third goal in the fourth minute of additional period.

Results – First Div (final): Shastri Nagar Offshoots FC 3 (Mayur Jadhav 2, Vijay Yadav) beat South Mumbai United 1 (Ranvir Malik).