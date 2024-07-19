MFA League: Abhishek Pandey Sparkles With Five Goals As He Leads Dravstream SC To Victory

Prolific goal-scorer Abhishek Pandey showed excellent finishing touch to score five goals in leading Dravstream SC to a massive 9-0 win against BEST Arts & Sports Club in a Super Corporate Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Pandey received good support from teammates Prathamesh Thol who struck two goals and Sankaip R. and Arnav Ojha contributing one each to complete their winning tally of goals.

Earlier, SG5 Bharat FC also enjoyed an easy outing as they defeated Friends United FC by a comfortable 4-0 scoreline in a Second Division encounter. Striker Parth Sharma played the lead role by scoring a brace of goals, while Ishan Jadhav and Aryan Palande added one each to round-off the victory margin.

Later, Desperadoes FC managed to get the better of YSA Sports Club in a well-contested First Division match. Ivan Reddy and Mark Carvalho were bang on target with a goal each for the winning outfit, while Ayush Dicholkar scored YSA’s lone goal.

Results – Second Div: SG5 Bharat FC 4 (Parth Sharma 2, Ishan Jadhav, Aryan Palande) beat Friends United FC 0.

First Div: Desperadoes FC 2 (Ivan Reddy, Mark Carvalho) beat YSA Sports Club 1 (Ayush Dicholkar).

Super Corporate Div: Dravstream SC 9 (Abhishek Pandey 5, Prathamesh Thol 2, Sankaip R., Arnav Ojha) beat BEST Arts & Sports Club 0.