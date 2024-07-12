 MFA League: Rohan Kanojia's Hat-Trick Propels Mumbai United FC's Victory
HomeTopnewsMFA League: Rohan Kanojia's Hat-Trick Propels Mumbai United FC's Victory

MFA League: Rohan Kanojia's Hat-Trick Propels Mumbai United FC's Victory

The energetic and opportunistic striker Rohan struck two quick goals inside the opening five minutes to give Mumbai United a solid start and a 2-0 lead.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 07:09 PM IST
Rohan Kanojia struck a fine hat-trick to power Mumbai United FC to a comfortable 4-1 win against Worli Sports Club in a First Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday.

The energetic and opportunistic striker Rohan struck two quick goals inside the opening five minutes to give Mumbai United a solid start and a 2-0 lead. Later, Soham Khedekar pumped in the third goal in the 28th minute to widen the lead before Rohan was again bang on target scoring the fourth goal in the 34th minute and ensure Mumbai United went into the break with a healthy 4-0 cushion.

On resumption, Mumbai United were relaxed lot and loosened their stranglehold on the proceedings. Worli SC managed to reduce the margin of defeat when Sanat Mukadam converted a penalty in the 62nd minute.

In a closely contested match, Storm Chasers SC riding on Chris Kollapu’s lone striker managed to overcome Sunday Boys by a narrow 1-0 margin.

Results – First Div: Mumbai United FC 4 (Rohan Kanojia 3, Soham Khedekar) beat Worli SC 1 (Sanat Mukadam).

Storm Chasers SC 1 (Chris Kollapu) beat Sunday Boys 0.

Waves FC 2 (Vijith Shetty, Manish Koli) drew with GKW Rangers FC 2 (Nachiket Pednkar, Prathamesh Tanwar).

