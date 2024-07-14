MFA League: Mumbai Port Trust Beat Godrej & Boyce Sports Club In Super Corporate Division Match

Mumbai Port Trust had things much their own way and charged to a 6-0 win against Godrej & Boyce Sports Club in a Super Corporate Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Proficient striker Rhevanthkumar Muntha led the scoring charge with a double strike while teammates Mann Soni, Chaitanya Nair, Edwin Ayinikkal and Rhythm Chawda added one goal apiece to complete the win.

Earlier, ESIC Sports Club defeated Dravstream SC 3-1 in another match of the same division. Strikers Shantanu Gaikwad, Valentino D’Silva and Aditya Shah struck a goal each for the winning team while Sahil Rathod scored Dravstream’s lone goal.

Results – Super Corporate Div: Mumbai Port Trust 6 (Rhevanthkumar Muntha 2, Mann Soni, Chaitanya Nair, Edwin Ayinikkal, Rhythm Chawda) beat Godrej & Boyce SC 0.

ESIC Sports Club 3 (Shantanu Gaikwad, Valentino D’Silva, Aditya Shah) beat Dravstream SC 1 (Sahil Rathod).