 MFA League: Pallon Shroff, Kaif Ansari Sparkle In Bombay Gym Victory
After a barren first half, Bombay Gymkhana finally broke the deadlock when dashing forward Pallon Shroff hit the target in the 55th minute to help his team enjoy a slender 1-0 advantage.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 10:01 PM IST
Bombay Gymkhana put up an improved second half performance and managed to score twice this period to hand Companeroes SC a 2-0 defeat in a First Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday.

Having taken the lead, Bombay Gymkhana continued to call the shots and created more goal-scoring chances. Their efforts were rewarded when attacking midfielder Kaif Ansari struck the second goal to double the lead and seal the win.

Earlier, Jupiter SC got the better of Vipul Gorai FC 3-2 in a well-contested match of the same division. Strikers Dipesh Singh, Rakesh Bharat, and Russell John were bang on target with a goal each for Jupiter FC while Vipul Gorai FC scored their goals through Amog Athalekar and Aniket Kurbani’s efforts.

MFA League: Striker Krish Doshi Sparkles With Superb Hat-Trick For Nutoras Food Pvt Ltd SC
