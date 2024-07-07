MFA League: Striker Krish Doshi Sparkles With Superb Hat-Trick For Nutoras Food Pvt Ltd SC

Opportunistic striker Krish Doshi notched up a fine hat-trick to steer Nutoras Food Pvt. Ltd. SC to a comfortable 5-0 victory against Godrej & Boyce SC in a Super Division Corporate match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra. Doshi’s teammates Shihaab Khan and Manav Dukhande scored one goal apiece to round-off the winning margin.

In another match of the same division, Teleperformance SC proved too good for BEST Arts & Sports Club and charged to a massive 7-0 victory. Strikers Navin Negi, Manglesh Yadav and Yash Yadav all contributed two goals towards the win while Bhavik Meher chipped in with one goal to complete the big win.

In a First Division match, Regal Sports Foundation also had things much their own way and romped to a 4-0 win against Fuego Tormento. For the winning outfit, Bhavesh Korlekar struck a brace of goals and Allwyn Coutinho got one. The fourth goal came courtesy an own goal scored by Fuego Tormento’s Shubham Rajane.

Results – Super Div: Nutoras Food Pvt. Ltd. SC 5 (Krish Doshi 3, Shihaab Khan, Manav Dukhande) beat Godrej & Boyce SC 0.

Teleperformance SC 7 (Navin Negi 2, Manglesh Yadav 2, Yash Yadav 2, Bhavik Meher) beat BEST Arts & Sports Club 0.

First Div: Regal Sports Foundation 4 (Bhavesh Korlekar 2, Allwyn Coutinho, OG-Shubham Rajane) beat Fuego Tormento 0.