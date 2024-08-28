MFA League: Merwyn Fernandes' Brilliance Inspired Catholic Gymkhana To Victory

Powered by the brilliance of inspirational striker Merwyn Fernandes who showed his scoring prowess with three intelligent strikes helped Catholic Gymkhana maintain their impressive winning streak defeating a determined Ruffians FC by a fighting 4-3 margin in a Second Division Super-3 championship match of the Mumbai Football League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday.

Catholic Gymkhana has now won 13 successive matches. They meet Somaiya FC U-21 in the concluding league match on Friday. A draw would suffice for Catholic Gymkhana to emerge champions. Ruffians FC had defeated Somaiya 1-0 in the first match.

Ruffians started in a positive fashion and had the first attempt at goal before Catholic Gymkhana skipper Mohit Chandiramani snooped on a loose ball and shot past the outstretched hands of rival goalkeeper Maaz Shaikh to put his team in front in the sixth minute.

Catholic Gymkhana again dented the Ruffians' goal 11 minutes later when Merwyn cut past a defender and shot home from close. Ruffians continued to fight gamely and cut the deficit when Pawan Shetty put the finishing touch to a good move down the right in the 23rd minute.

Read Also MFA League: Abhishek Pandey Sparkles With Five Goals As He Leads Dravstream SC To Victory

Merwyn was again on target, scoring in similar fashion on the stroke of half-time whistle as Catholic Gymkhana went into the break leading 3-1.

The mercurial Merwyn completed his hat-trick when he struck the fourth goal with a superb long-range shot beating goalkeeper Shaikh to the top right-hand corner.

Ruffians did not give up and instead pressured Catholic Gymkhana as they struck two goals through Arish Sutaria in the 50th and Anish Bhadba 58th minute. But, Catholic Gymkhana defended splendidly in the remaining minutes of the 70-minute encounter and emerged victors.

Results – Second Div (Super-3): Catholic Gymkhana 4 (Merwyn Fernandes 3, Mohit Chandiramani) beat Ruffians FC 3 (Pawan Shetty, Arish Sutaria, Anish Bhadba)