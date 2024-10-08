 MFA League: CFCI Crush India Rush With Eight Goals
HomeTopnewsMFA League: CFCI Crush India Rush With Eight Goals

Striker Tanishq Panicker struck a brace of goals while teammates Atharva Bhandar, Rohan Jadhav, Vedant Manohar, Paul Shaju, Praneet Irde, and Dhruv Sancheti, all contributed one each to complete the margin of victory.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 10:07 PM IST
article-image

CFCI (Community Football Club of India) Under-19 showed good understanding and combined well as a team and defeated India Rush SC by a convincing 8-0 margin in a Mumbai Super Division match of MFA League 2024-2025 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

In another match Waves FC had an easy outing against Rudra FC and charged to a fluent 6-0 victory. Sunny Koli and Mohit Koli struck two goals each and Shubham Narvekar and Aryan Bhandari added one each to seal the win.

Results – Super League: Waves FC 6 (Sunny Koli 2, Mohit Koli 2, Shubham Narvekar, Aryan Bhandari) beat Rudra FC 0.

CFCI Under-19 8 (Tanishq Panicker 2, Atharva Bhandar, Rohan Jadhav, Vedant Manohar, Paul Shaju, Praneet Irde, Dhruv Sancheti) beat India Rush SC 0.

