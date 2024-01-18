 MCC Talent Search Tournament: Agastya Kashikar Impresses In Mumbai CC Big Win
MCC Talent Search Tournament: Agastya Kashikar Impresses In Mumbai CC Big Win

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 09:58 PM IST
A fine all-round performance from Agastya Kashikar powered Mumbai Cricket Club ‘A’ team to a comfortable six wickets victory against Ashirwad Cricket Academy in a league match of the third edition of the MCC Talent Search boys’ under-12 cricket tournament organized by Jwala Sports Foundation and MCC and played at the Sachivalya Cricket Ground, Oval Maidan.

Choosing to bat first, Ashirwad CA batter struggled against the Mumbai CC bowlers and were dismissed for a paltry 99 in 23.3 overs. Parth Nalawade was the only Ashirwad CA batter who managed to score some runs making 23 runs. MCC leading bowler was Arish Khan who claimed 3 wickets for 17 runs. He was well-supported by Agastya Kashikar 2 wickets for 9 runs, Aakash Tripathi 2 wickets for 11 runs and Muhammad Shingre 2 wickets for 20 runs.

In response, Mumbai CC easily chased the low winning target scoring 101 runs for the loss of just four wickets in 22.4 overs. All-rounder Agastya Kashikar was the leading scorer with a half-century knock of 51 runs to ensure Mumbai CC crossed the finish line with plenty to spare.

Agastya Kashikar for his fine performances was declared ‘Player of the match’.

Brief scores: Ashirwad Cricket Academy 99 all out, 23.3 overs (Parth Nalawade 23; Arish Khan 3/17, Agastya Kashikar 2/9, Aakash Tripathi 2/11, Muhammad Shingre 2/20) lost to Mumbai Cricket Club ‘A’ 101 for 4, 22.4 overs (Agastya Kashikar 51 (57-balls, 5x4s); Auchitya Patkar 2/14). Result: Mumbai Cricket Club ‘A’ won by 6 wickets.

