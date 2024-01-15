 MCC (Green) In Pro-40 League Final
The spinning duo of Ankit Singh (3/13) and Pulkit Rai (3/27) bowled with devastating effect to help MCC (Green) to a 36-run victory overs former champions MCC (Red) in the first semifinal of the MCC (Elite) Pro-40 league, played at Oval Maidan here. “Green” will thus take on the winners of B4SCC and Raju Padthak CA for the coveted title.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, “Green” batters struggled to make 170 before they were all out with Siddhant Honrao top-scored with 39. However, the duo of Ankit Singh and Pulkit Rao proved deadly as “Red: were bowled out for 134 with lone Amit Chauhan’s unbeaten 72 being the only saving grace for the former champions.

Hot favourite B4SCC will take on newcomers RPCA in the other semifinal later.

Brief scores: MCC Pro-40 (Elite) League: (1st KO- Semifinal ): MCC (Green) ) 170 all out (Siddhant Honrao 39; Prince Pandey 4/22, Harsh Tripathi 2/26) bt MCC (Red) 134all out ( Amit Chauhan n.o. 72; Ankit Singh 3/13, Pulkit Tripathi 3/27) by 36 runs.

