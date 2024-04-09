 MCC Talent Search: MCC Black Beat B4 Sports Club To Record Three-Wicket Win
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMCC Talent Search: MCC Black Beat B4 Sports Club To Record Three-Wicket Win

MCC Talent Search: MCC Black Beat B4 Sports Club To Record Three-Wicket Win

Prabhat Pandey scored a defiant 44 runs, while Utkarsh Upadhyay 5 for 17 and Dev Pawar 2 for 18 claimed the wickets.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 08:30 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai Cricket Club (Black) played with plenty of determination and managed to snatch a close three-wicket victory against B4 Sports Club in their two-day first round league match of the third MCC Talent Search boys’ under-14 cricket tournament organized by Jwala Sports Foundation and MCC and played at Oval Maidan.

Opting to bat first, B4 Sports Club were dismissed for 133 in 43.3 overs in the first innings. Prabhat Pandey scored a defiant 44 runs, while Utkarsh Upadhay 5 for 17 and Dev Pawar 2 for 18 claimed the wickets. In reply, Mumbai CC were dismissed for 128 runs in 62.2 overs and conceded a slender three-run first innings lead. Aniket Upadhayay managed to contribute 31 runs while Ziya K. picked eight wickets for 29 runs.

In the second essay, B4 Sports Club batting failed and they could only post a low total of 104 all out in 37.3 overs. Prem Sawant 29 runs, Veer Singh 22 runs and Dev Jammula 20 runs helped swell the total, while Uzwal Raut 4 for 24, Utkarsh Upadhay 4 for 35 and Vaibhav Pandey 2 for 0 got the wickets.

Read Also
MCA President's Cup: Sourabh Singh, Musheer Khan Shine In Payyade Sports Club's Triumph
article-image

Set a target of 107 runs to score for a win, Mumbai Cricket Club reached 110 for seven wickets in 28.5 overs to clinch the victory. Aarav Thaker top-scored with 34 runs while Prabhat Pandey 4 for 50 and Ziya K. 3 for 38 tried to restrict the Mumbai CC innings.

Utkarsh Upadhay of Mumbai CC was declared as the ‘Player of the Match’.

Brief scores: B4 Sports Club 133 all out, 43.3 overs (Prabhat Pandey 44; Utkarsh Upadhay 5/17, Dev Pawar 2/18) & 104 all out, 37/3 overs (Prem Sawant 29, Veer Singh 22, Dev Jammula 20; Uzwal Raut 4/24, Utkarsh Upadhay 4/35, Vaibhav Pandey 2/0) lost Mumbai Cricket Club (Black) 128 all out, 62.2 overs (Aniket Upadhayay 31; Ziya K. 8/29) & 110 for 7, 28.5 overs (Aarav Thaker 34 ; Prabhat Pandey 4/50, Ziya K. 3/38).

Read Also
3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: Arjun Lotlikar And Jatin Jethwa Sparkle As Gamdevi Cricketers...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 30 Gold Smugglers Make A Dramatic Escape At Lucknow Airport, Probe Ordered

VIDEO: 30 Gold Smugglers Make A Dramatic Escape At Lucknow Airport, Probe Ordered

BMC Urges Growels 101 Mall To Speed Up Work For 60 Feet Access Road

BMC Urges Growels 101 Mall To Speed Up Work For 60 Feet Access Road

UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Unrest In BJP Over MP Brijbhushan Singh's Candidature

UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Unrest In BJP Over MP Brijbhushan Singh's Candidature

Delhi HC Dismisses Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Against Arrest In Liquor Excise Case

Delhi HC Dismisses Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Against Arrest In Liquor Excise Case

Viral Video: Woman Strips & Tries Clothes In Front Of Male Shopkeeper, Reel Culture Destroying...

Viral Video: Woman Strips & Tries Clothes In Front Of Male Shopkeeper, Reel Culture Destroying...