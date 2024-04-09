MCC Talent Search: MCC Black Beat B4 Sports Club To Record Three-Wicket Win

Mumbai Cricket Club (Black) played with plenty of determination and managed to snatch a close three-wicket victory against B4 Sports Club in their two-day first round league match of the third MCC Talent Search boys’ under-14 cricket tournament organized by Jwala Sports Foundation and MCC and played at Oval Maidan.

Opting to bat first, B4 Sports Club were dismissed for 133 in 43.3 overs in the first innings. Prabhat Pandey scored a defiant 44 runs, while Utkarsh Upadhay 5 for 17 and Dev Pawar 2 for 18 claimed the wickets. In reply, Mumbai CC were dismissed for 128 runs in 62.2 overs and conceded a slender three-run first innings lead. Aniket Upadhayay managed to contribute 31 runs while Ziya K. picked eight wickets for 29 runs.

In the second essay, B4 Sports Club batting failed and they could only post a low total of 104 all out in 37.3 overs. Prem Sawant 29 runs, Veer Singh 22 runs and Dev Jammula 20 runs helped swell the total, while Uzwal Raut 4 for 24, Utkarsh Upadhay 4 for 35 and Vaibhav Pandey 2 for 0 got the wickets.

Set a target of 107 runs to score for a win, Mumbai Cricket Club reached 110 for seven wickets in 28.5 overs to clinch the victory. Aarav Thaker top-scored with 34 runs while Prabhat Pandey 4 for 50 and Ziya K. 3 for 38 tried to restrict the Mumbai CC innings.

Utkarsh Upadhay of Mumbai CC was declared as the ‘Player of the Match’.

Brief scores: B4 Sports Club 133 all out, 43.3 overs (Prabhat Pandey 44; Utkarsh Upadhay 5/17, Dev Pawar 2/18) & 104 all out, 37/3 overs (Prem Sawant 29, Veer Singh 22, Dev Jammula 20; Uzwal Raut 4/24, Utkarsh Upadhay 4/35, Vaibhav Pandey 2/0) lost Mumbai Cricket Club (Black) 128 all out, 62.2 overs (Aniket Upadhayay 31; Ziya K. 8/29) & 110 for 7, 28.5 overs (Aarav Thaker 34 ; Prabhat Pandey 4/50, Ziya K. 3/38).