MCC Talent Search Cricket: Sanjeevani Cricket Academy Clinch Boys' Under-12 Title

Sanjeevani Cricket Academy riding on the brilliant unbeaten knock from middle order bat Shreyash Khilare 72 runs defeated Ashirwad Cricket Academy by a comfortable 25 runs in the boys’ under-12 final of the third MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, organized by JSF (Jwala Sports Foundation) and played at the Sachivalaya Gymkhana ground, Oval Maidan.

Choosing to bat, Sanjeevani CA suffered an early setback with opener Arnav Mirge dismissed for a duck in the first over. Later, the other opener Avinash Gamre also returned back to the pavilion after scoring just nine runs and the total 37 for 2 in the eighth over.

Thereafter, Sanjeevani captain Shreyash led the fightback with a 64-ball knock which contained six hits to the boundary ropes. His innings helped Sanjeevani reach a challenging total of 136 for 3 wickets in their 25 overs. Anuj Singh 16 runs and Vivedh Lakhwani 11 runs added useful runs to the total.

Later, Ashirwad CA batters failed to build a big innings and they were restricted to 111 for 9 wickets in 25 overs. Avdesh M 21 runs and Aaradhya Lad 19 runs were the only two batsmen to get some runs on the board. Shreyas Naik 2 for 10 and Anuj Singh 2 for 15 picked up the wickets.

Shreyash was later declared the ‘Player of the Match’.

Brief scores – Boys U-12 final: Sanjeevani CA 136 for 3, 25 overs (Hreyash Khilare 72* (64-balls, 6x4s), Anuj Singh 16, Vivedh Lakhwani 11) beat Ashirwad CA 111 for 9, 25 overs (Avdesh M 21, Aaradhya Lad 19; Shreyas Naik 2/10, Anuj Singh 2/15).

Player of the Match: Shreyash Khilare unbeaten 72 runs.