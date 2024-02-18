74th Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket: Pravin Shetty And Karan Shah Power Islam Gymkhana To Victory

A majestic century knock from opener Pravin Shetty 102 runs and a cameo innings from Karan Shah 62 runs propelled hosts Islam Gymkhana to a comprehensive 10-wicket victory against P.J. Hindu Gymkhana in quarter-final match of the 74th Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament 2024, organised by the Islam Gymkhana under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association, on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, P.J. Hindu Gymkhana piled up a total of 168 all out in 19 overs. Vinayak Bhoir 50 runs and Yogesh Dongre 20 runs were the leading batsmen. Medium pacer Sagar Jadhav 4 for 34 and Hitesh Kadam 2 for 16 claimed the Hindu Gymkhana wickets. In reply, the Islam Gymkhana opening batters dominated the rival bowlers and smashed them to all corners of the ground as they quickly achieved the winning target reaching 170 for no loss in just 12.2 overs. Shetty’s ton came from only 50-balls and contained 12 cracks to the boundary and seven solid sixes, while Shah 24-ball innings was studded with six hit to the ropes and five sixes.

Meanwhile, a swashbuckling knock from Agni Chopra 91 runs (41-balls, 10x4s, 8x6s) powered Bombay Gymkhana to a convincing 5-wicket victory against Souvenir Cricket Club in another quarter-final match played at the Islam Gymkhana.

Electing to field first, Bombay Gymkhana managed to restrict Souvenir CC to 208 for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Raunaq Sharma 44 runs, Akash Parkar 42 runs and Khizar Dafedar 45 runs lifted the Souvenir total, while Yashraj Malap 5 for 16 and Rehan Shaikh 2 for 45 claimed the wickets. In reply, Chopra’s hurricane innings ensured Bombay Gymkhana score 211 for 9 wickets with five balls to spare.

Former champions Parsee Gymkhana crashed out losing by 4-wickets against Young Mohammedan CC at the Parsee Gymkhana.

Brief scores – quarter-finals: Parsee Gymkhana 161 for 9, 20 overs (Kevin D’Almeida 36, Sagar Chhabaria 34, Faizan Khan 29*; Saeed Shaikh 3/19, Ayush Vartak 3/28) lost Young Mohammedan CC 164 for 6, 18.2 overs (Ayush Vartak 65, Maxwell Swaminathan 39, Sumeet Dhekale 33*; Mairaj Khan 3/24, Siddharth Raut 2/33).

Souvenir CC 208 for 9, 20 overs (Raunaq Sharma 44, Akash Parkar 42, Khizar Dafedar 45; Yashraj Malap 5/16, Rehan Shaikh 2/45) lost Bombay Gymkhana 211 for 5, 19.1 overs (Agni Chopra 91 (41b, 10x4s,8x6s), Pranav Kela 32, Sujay Thakkar 38*, Yashraj Malap 15*; Akash Parkar 2/36).

P.J. Hindu Gymkhana 168 all out, 19 overs (Vinayak Bhoir 50, Yogesh Dongre 20; Sagar Jadhav 4/34, Hitesh Kadam 2/16) lost Islam Gymkhana 170 for no loss, 12.2 overs (Pravin Shetty 102 (50b, 12x4s,7x6s), Karan Shah 62 (24b, 6x4s, 5x6s).