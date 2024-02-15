 Insurance Shield: Emerck Cricket Club Stumble To 67-Run Loss Against Chougule Sports Club
Emerck Cricket Club failed to reach the 149-run target set by Chougule Sports Club to lose by 67 runs.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Defending champions Emerck Cricket Club suffered a 67-run defeat against Chougule Sports Club in first round Group-A match of the 13th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament, organised by Oriental Insurance Company under the aegis of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) and played at Karnatak SA ground on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, Chougule batters piled up a solid total of 148 for six wickets from their quota of 20 overs. Mihir Agarwal cracked an unbeaten 51 runs while Fazil Mukadam added 39 useful runs. Nikhil Patil was the most successful Emerck bowlers with 2 for 33.

Later, Chougule bowlers Shubham Shewale 4 for 19 runs and Soham Mali 2 for 21 runs claimed timely wickets to dismiss Emerck for a paltry 81 runs in 15 overs. Mandar Lambe was the lone batsman to get a bit of runs.
Hosts Oriental Insurance Company also ended up on the losing side. They lost by 4-wickets against Dream Mills CC in a Group-C match.

