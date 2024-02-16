74th Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20: Salar Jung Cricket Finals Under Lights

A total of 16 teams will be competing for the top honours in the 74th Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament 2024, organised by the Islam Gymkhana under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association, which will commence from Saturday, February 17, 2024. The finals scheduled for Saturday, February will be played under floodlights at the Islam Gymkhana.

Defending champions Bohra Cricket Club and runners-up Souvenir Cricket Club will certainly hope to maintain their impressive form from last year, and once again try to overcome the challenges from the other contenders.

The other participating teams include, Mumbai Police Gymkhana, Bombay Gymkhana, P.J. Hindu Gymkhana, Apollo CC, Young Mohammedan CC, Muslim United SC, Young Friends CC, Marwari CC, Kurla Sports Club, Muslim Sports Club, Modern CC, Sponsors XI and hosts Islam Gymkhana.

Islam Gymkhana, President, Adv. Yusuf Abrahani said, “Islam Gymkhana is one of the oldest sporting gymkhanas in Mumbai. We have always encouraged and promoted cricket and other sports. It’s our honour to conduct and organize the prestigious Nawab Salar Jung Invitation Cricket Tournament for 74 years. Our aim is to provide young cricketers an opportunity and encourage them to play the sport competitively and to showcase their skills and talent.”

Adv. Mohseen Shaikh, Hon. Secretary (Cricket), Islam Gymkhana, stated that the leading community clubs and gymkhana teams will participate in this annual tournament. The format of this tournament is a direct knockout and all the matches will be played as per the New Model Rules of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

“The initial round of matches will be played at Parsee Gymkhana ground, Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground, Bombay Gymkhana ground and Islam Gymkhana ground. The quarter-finals are scheduled to be played at the Parsee Gymkhana and Islam Gymkhana. Both the semi-finals (February 20) and finals (February 24, day/night) will be played at the Islam Gymkhana,” Mohseen further stated.

The participating teams: Bohra CC, Mumbai Police Gymkhana, Sponsors XI, Muslim United SC, P.J. Hindu Gymkhana, Young Friends CC, Islam Gymkhana, Muslim Sports Club, Marwari CC, Young Mohammedan CC, Parsee Gymkhana, Modern CC, Apollo CC, Bombay Gymkhana, Kurla Sports Club and Souvenir CC.