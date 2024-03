MCC Talent Search: Bhosale Cricket Academy Beats Jwala Sports Foundation On First Innings Lead

Bhosale Cricket Academy snatch victory against Jwala Sports Foundation by virtue of having earned a crucial 58-run first innings lead in their two-day first round league match of the third MCC Talent Search boys’ under-14 cricket tournament organized by Jwala Sports Foundation and MCC and played at Oval Maidan.

Opting to bat, Bhosale CA declared their first innings at 285 for 8 wickets in 70.3 overs. Devashish Ghodake 71 runs, Ankit Mhatre 65 runs, Shauraykant Upadhyaya 58 runs, Harshit Bobade 43 runs and Hammad Sayyed 26 runs helped boost their total. Jwala SF bowler Aaryan Kumar took six wickets for 66 runs.

Later, Bhosale did well to dismiss Jwala Sports Foundation for 227 all out in 75.4 overs to take the first innings lead. Yuv Shah 68 runs, Ranveer Dixit 33 runs and Aarav Srivastava 27 runs tried to lift the Foundation innings. Arjun Dadarkar two for 21 and Swaraj Gawade two for 22 claimed the wickets.

In the second innings Bhosale CA reached 85 for wickets in 21 overs before close of play. Swaraj Gadhave scored 32 runs while Aaryan Kumar picked two for 8 as the match finished in a draw.

Brief scores: Bhosale CA 285 for 8 declared, 70.3 overs (Devashish Ghodake 71, Ankit Mhatre 65, Shauraykant Upadhyaya 58, Harshit Bobade 43, Hammad Sayyed 26; Aaryan Kumar 6/66) and 85 for 4, 21 overs (Swaraj Gadhave 32; Aaryan Kumar 2/8) drew Jwala Sports Foundation 227 all out, 75.4 overs (Yuv Shah 68, Ranveer Dixit 33, Aarav Srivastava 27; Arjun Dadarkar 2/21, Swaraj Gawade 2/22). Result: Bhosale CC won on first innings lead.