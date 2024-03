MCC Talent Hunt Cricket: Asfaq Siddiqui Sparkles With Century in Mumbai CC's Huge Victory

Fort Youngsters CC continued with their impressive winning form and recorded a fifth consecutive win in a ‘A’ Division match of the Mumbai Cricket Association organized MCA Women’s League 2024 and played at the Sainath SC ground, Virar.

Choosing to bat, Bharat CC batters struggled against the superb bowling efforts of Fort Youngsters CC’s off-spinner Jagravi Pawar and medium pacer Heeya Pandit and were dismissed for paltry 73 runs in 26.4 overs. Amruta Parab was the only batswoman who managed to score 26 runs. Jagravi took four wickets for just three runs and medium pacer Heeya Pandit claimed three wickets for 12 runs.

In reply, Fort Youngsters scored 77 for four wickets in 15.3 overs. Riya Chaudhari cracked an unbeaten 42 runs. Bharat CC bowlers Laxmi Saroj two for 11 runs and Kashish Nirmal two for 35 runs tried to put up a fight.

Brief scores – ‘A’ Division: Bharat CC 73 all out, 26.4 overs (Amruta Parab 26; Jagravi Pawar 4/3, Heeya Pandit 3/12, Himja Patil 2/21) lost Fort Youngsters 77 for 4, 15.3 overs (Riya Chaudhari 42*; Laxmi Saroj 2/11, Kashish Nirmal 2/35).

Sportsfield CC 88 all out, 32.3 overs (Shweta Kalpathi 21, Ruchi Rane 20; Vrushali Bhagat 4/16, Kshama Patekar 2/9, Komal Parab 2/13, Tanisha Dhanawade 2/23) lost Rajwadi CC 89 for 2, 15 overs (Aachal Valanju 41*, Tushi Shah 20*).

Payyade SC 172 for 8, 40 overs (Jeeya Mandrawadkar 61, Ayushi Singh 20; Yayati Gawad 3/19) beat Palghar Dahanu Talukha SA 75 all out, 18.5 overs (Sharvi Save 19; Jeeya Mandrawadkar 3/17, Riddhi Kotecha 3/25, Mahi Thakkar 2/23).

Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation 220 for 6, 40 overs (Simran Shaikh 80, Krithika Krishnakumar 50, Manali Dakshini 29, Samruddhi Rawool 22; Sejal Raut 3/37) beat Victory CC 199 for 8, 38 overs (Mansi Tiwari 51, Sejal Raut 34, Riya Salunkhe 22; Manali Dakshini 2/15).