'...I'll Step Away From Cricket,' Says Rohit Sharma After Historic Test Series Win In Dharamsala

India captain Rohit Sharma believes in giving his 100 per cent for the team in every Test match that he plays and therefore, he stressed on the importance of the white-ball format once again after the historic series win over England in Dharamsala on Saturday.

India, who lost the first match in Hyderabad, crushed England by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth and final Test to clinch the series 4-1. Rohit thus, became the first captain in Test cricket's 112-year history to win a five-match series 4-1 after losing the first match.

Hitman's love for Test cricket

Speaking about his commitment towards Test cricket, the 36-year-old said he will quit playing if ever he's not able to give it his all for the team.

"One day, when I wake up and feel, I am not good enough then I will retire straight away but in the last few years I am playing the best cricket of my life," Rohit said.

India outclass England even without Rohit's guidance

His remark comes after he wasn't able to take the field on the third day of the fifth Test due to a stiff back.

India however, did not miss their captain as Jasprit Bumrah brilliantly shepherded the players in Rohit's absence to dismantle England within three sessions on what turned out to be the last day of the series.

Rohit lauds young India's character

Rohit was full of praise for his young team, especially because they were missing stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer due to various reasons.

"When you win a Test, everything has to fall into place. Lot of things we did right through the match. (Absent stars) At some stage, people are going to go, we know that. All these guys short on experience but they've played a lot of cricket. We have got to nurture them and make them understand the game.

"When put under pressure they responded pretty well. Credit goes to the entire team for that. We talk about scoring runs, but it's as important to take 20 wickets to win the Test.

"Everyone, all the bowlers came and responded. They wanted to make a difference with the ball in hand," Rohit added.