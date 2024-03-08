Watch: Ben Stokes Clean Bowls Rohit Sharma With His First Ball In 251 Days, England Players’ Stunned Reaction Goes Viral

Mark Wood was stunned by Ben Stokes' wicket of Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Screengrab)

England skipper Ben Stokes produced the vital breakthrough of Rohit Sharma with his first ball of the series as he bowled for the first time in 251 days. The post-lunch session on day 2 of the 5th Test against India saw the seam-bowling all-rounder bowl a ripper to the Indian captain to dismiss him for 103, leaving his teammates stunned.

The dismissal occurred in the 62nd over of the innings as Stokes started with the outswinger. It left Rohit a touch and clipped the off-stump, thereby breaking the 171-run partnership between him and Shubman Gill. Mark Wood's expression also went viral as a result.