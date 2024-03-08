IND vs ENG, 5th Test Day 2: Shubman Gill's Father Erupts In Joy As His Son Scores 4th Hundred; Viral Video

Shubman Gill reached his century off 137 deliveries. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill's father erupted in joy as his son struck a pristine hundred on day 2 of the 5th Test against England in Dharamsala. As Gill celebrated his 2nd hundred of the series, the focus turned to his father as he applauded for his son with a proud look, with the video going viral on social media.

While Gill has struggled at some stages in the series, he has equally stepped up in critical junctures. The Punjab-born batter scored a century in the 2nd innings of the 2nd Test in Vishakhapatnam, followed by a 91 in Rajkot, and a sensational half-century on a tricky surface in Ranchi to lead India to victory.

OUR EMERGING SUPERSTAR

SHUBMAN GILL!!! ⭐



his father looking so proud and we all are 😭 pic.twitter.com/lrf2FJnCS1 — Payal ⭐ (@dreamwrld97) March 8, 2024

Gill looked well and switched on from the outset when he came out to bat after Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal on day 1 in Dharamsala. The youngster got to his half-century in the 39th over off only 64 deliveries. He reached the century with a slog sweep off Shoaib Bashir's bowling in the 59th over.

Rohit Sharma smashes his 12th hundred as Team India eye massive lead:

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma also reached his century in the 58th over of the innings with a single, bringing up his 2nd of the series. The veteran opener had also received a reprieve from Zak Crawley when on 72 and Rohit ensured to cash in on that.

On day 1, England won the toss and elected to bat first. Despite making a promising start, the tourists collapsed from 175-3 to 218 all out as Kuldeep Yadav took a fifer. Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his 100th Test, picked up 4 scalps.