Viral Video: Shubman Gill Surprises Gujarat Titans Teammate Robin Minz's Father At Ranchi Airport

India cricketer Shubman Gill on Wednesday caught his Gujarat Titans teammate Robin Minz's father by surprise at the Ranchi airport when the team was departing from the city after playing the fourth Test against England this week.

Robin's father works as a security guard at the Birsa Munda Airport.

Robin is the first tribal cricketer to play in the Indian Premier League after being bagged for a whopping ₹3.6 crore by GT at the IPL 2024 auction in December.

Gill had a brief chat with Robin's father, shook his hand and clicked a picture with him before boarding his flight back home. The cricketer's gesture was lauded by fans on social media.

Gill will be leading an IPL team for the first time in his career this season after being named as captain of Gujarat Titans, succeeding Hardik Pandya who went back to Mumbai Indians after spending 2 seasons in the Ahmedabad-based franchise.

“Honoured to meet Robin Minz’s father. Your journey and hardwork has been inspiring. Looking forward to see you in the IPL,” Shubman Gill wrote on his Instagram story while posting an image with Robin’s father.

Gill stars in Ranchi Test

Gill was one of the architects of India's 5-wicket victory in the recently-concluded Test match at the JSCA stadium.

The 24-year-old was the top-scorer in the final innings as India gunned down the target of 192 thanks to Gill and debutant Dhruv Jurel's sixth-wicket partnership.

Gill remained not out on 52 while Jurel made 39* as India took an unbeatable 3-1 series lead and became the first team to win a Test series against England in the Bazball era under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

Both teams now have a 10-day break before they meet once again for the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala which starts from March 7.