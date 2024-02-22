'Entire India Team Misses Mahi Bhai': Shubman Gill On MS Dhoni Ahead Of 4th Test vs England In Ranchi

Shubman Gill and MS Dhoni | Credits: Twitter

Team India batter Shubman Gill admitted that the entire team is missing former captain MS Dhoni ahead of the fourth Test against England at Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi.

MS Dhoni is often regarded as one of the greatest captains in international cricket, having won three ICC trophies, including 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. The 42-year-old retired from his International career after playing his last match in Indian Jersey in the semifinal against New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup.

However, Dhoni's name buzzing ahead of the Ranchi Test as Team India will play England in his hometown. There have been reports that the former India captain is expected to meet players in the Indian dressing room.

Speaking at press conference on the eve of 4th Test, Shubman Gill said that the entire Indian team is missing MS Dhoni a lot, no matter whether the team plays in his hometown or any other venue.

"Entire Indian team misses Mahi Bhai. No matter whether we play in Ranchi or anywhere in the world."

After retiring from international cricket, MS Dhoni continued to play Indian Premier League. Skipper Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to record fifth IPL triumph, making him the joint-most successful alongside Rohit Sharma in the history of tournament.

Ranchi-born cricketer is set to make his return to competitive cricket in the upcoming IPL season, which is expected to be his swansong in T20 cricket. MS Dhoni has already begun training for IPL 2024 and will look to end his T20 career on high by leading CSK to the sixth IPL title.