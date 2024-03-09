'Guys Responded Pretty Well Under Pressure': Rohit Sharma Lauds Team India Youngsters After Dharamsala Test Win

Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel celebrating India's series with the Trophy | Credits: Twitter

India skipper Rohit Sharma heaped praise on youngsters in the team for their contribution in the Test series after an innings and 64-run win in the fifth and final Test against England at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday, March 9.

India had a massive 259-run lead after being bundled out for 477 in 124.1 overs on Day 2. England were expected to display their 'Bazball' cricket and overtake hosts' lead. However, their plans were completely derailed by veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who rattled England's top-order and picked five-wicket haul in his 100th Test.

Speaking at post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma lauded youngsters for playing under pressure despite lack of experience in international cricket. He credited his entire team for the series win, adding that taking 20 wickets is crucial in Test.

"These guys are maybe short of experience, they have played a lot of cricket and I can stand here and see that these guys responded pretty well under pressure." India skipper said.

"The credit goes to the entire team and it was pleasing to see. When you win a series like this, we talk about scoring runs and 100s but it is important to take 20 wickets to win a Test." he added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan and Devdutt Padikkal shone with their performances in the series. Jaiswal had a record-breaking Test series while Dhruv Jurel played a crucial role in helping India seal a series in Ranchi Test.

Sarfaraz Khan had a dream debut series as he scored three fifties, with two coming in debut Test in Rajkot. Devdutt Padikkal made his Test debut in Dharamshala and contributed with an innings of 65 off 103 balls to help India put a massive total of 477 on the board in the first innings.

Got a lot of potential: Rohit Sharma on Kuldeep Yadav

India leg spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been among the star performers for the hosts in the recently concluded Test series against England. In the first innings of the Dharamshala Test, the 29-year-old picked a five-wicket haul, followed by two wickets in the second innings. In this series, Kuldeep picked 19 scalps, including two fifers, at an average of 20.15.

Rohit Sharma lauded Kuldeep Yadav's bowling brilliance and the efforts he has put in to make comeback after injuries.

"We know he has a lot of potential, can be a match-winner. He has something about him. He has lot of potential, can be a match-winner. He has something about him. Since his knee injury he has come back, he's putting a lot on the ball now. Most pleasing was his batting."

Apart from bowling, Kuldeep Yadav's batting caught the attention of many as he steadied India's innings with his valiant efforts. He played few good knocks at the top as a nightwatchman. With the bat, Kudleep scored 97 runs at an average of 19.40 in four matches.