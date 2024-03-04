MCC Talent Hunt Cricket: All-Rounder Asfaq Siddiqui Sparkles In Mumbai CC’s Fluent Victory

Mumbai Cricket Club ‘A’ recorded a comfortable five-wicket win against Bhosale Cricket Academy in the boys’ under-15 league match of the third MCC Talent Hunt Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, organized by JSF (Jwala Sports Foundation) and played at Oval Maidan.

All-rounder Asfaq Siddiqui played a significant role picking up six wickets for 32 runs and then scoring a half century knock to steer Mumbai CC to an easy win.

Sent in to bat, Bhosale CC managed to amass a decent total of 155 all out in 34 overs. Bhosale CC opening batsman Harshit Bobade was the lone batter to defy Mumbai CC bowler Asfaq as he top-scored with a 39-balls 70 runs. Harshit’s solid knock contained 12 hits to the boundary ropes and two well-timed sixes. Aryan Satam was the only other batter to score 24 runs. Asfaq got good support from Nisarg Choudhari who took 2 for 27 runs.

In reply, Mumbai CC batted confidently against the Bhosale CA bowling attack and scored their runs quite freely reaching 156 for five wickets in 20.5 overs. Opener Faiz Khan led the charge making 51 runs before middle order batsman Asfaq cracked a 21 ball 52 runs which was studded with nine excellent shots to the fence and two powerful shots over the ropes. Vihaan Jain contributed 20 runs to ensure Mumbai CC crossed the finish line losing only five wickets.

Asfaq for his brilliant all-round performance was later declared the ‘Player of the match’.

Brief scores: Bhosale CA 155 all out, 34 overs (Harshit Bobade 70 (39-b, 12x4s, 2x6s), Aryan Satam 24; Asfaq Siddiqui 6/32, Nisarg Chaudhari 2/27) lost Mumbai Cricket Club ‘A’ 156 for 5, 20.5 overs (Asfaq Siddiqui 52 (21-b, 9x4s, 2x6s), Faiz Khan 51 (53-b, 7x4s), Vihaan Jain 20; Prem Sawant 2/13).