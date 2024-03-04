 Video: Sanju Samson Fulfils His Promise By Playing Cricket With Specially-Abled Fan
Sanju Samson kept his promise of playing cricket with a differently-abled fan as a video of it went viral.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
article-image
Sanju Samson plays cricket with differently-abled kid. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian keeper-batter Sanju Samson met a differently-abled kid in Kerala and won hearts as he played cricket with him. In a video that has been going massively viral on social media, the differently-abled kid also almost got Samson's wicket, leaving the youngster amazed.

A video had already gone viral on social media in late January as the kid expressed his desire to meet Samson. Despite being differently-abled, the boy could be seen catching a cricket ball and hitting the football with ease. The 29-year-old had finally fulfilled the young boy's wishes.

