Video: Sanju Samson Fulfils His Promise By Playing Cricket With Specially-Abled Fan

Sanju Samson plays cricket with differently-abled kid. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian keeper-batter Sanju Samson met a differently-abled kid in Kerala and won hearts as he played cricket with him. In a video that has been going massively viral on social media, the differently-abled kid also almost got Samson's wicket, leaving the youngster amazed.

A video had already gone viral on social media in late January as the kid expressed his desire to meet Samson. Despite being differently-abled, the boy could be seen catching a cricket ball and hitting the football with ease. The 29-year-old had finally fulfilled the young boy's wishes.