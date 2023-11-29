 MCC Pro-40 (Elite) League: Ankit Stars In MCC (Green)’s Win
MCC Pro-40 (Elite) League: Ankit Stars In MCC (Green)'s Win

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 09:42 PM IST
article-image

Ankit Singh's fine all-round show featured as MCC (Green) opened their campaign with a thumping six-wicket win over JSF (Jwala Sports Foundation) in the opening match of the 12-Team MCC Pro-40 (Elite) League-2023-24 at Oval Maidan here.

Ankit hit up 51 as “Green”, replying to JSF’s 93 all out, overhauled JSF’s score with six wickets in hand.

Earlier in JSF’s innings, Ankit (2/15), also shared the spoils with Shoaib Khan (3/14), Ashfaq Siddiqui (2/16) to JSF were bundled out for 93.

In another tie played at the adjacent plot, Brain 4-Sports beat RPCA by 67 runs. The highlight of B4S’s win for Amanat Hussain’s unbeaten 99 in his side’s score of 199 all out off 40 overs.

article-image

Chasing B4S’s formidable total, RPCA boys could manage only 132 before they were all out.

This being the 10th year of their Pro-40 league, the organizers have decided to place the 12 team into two groups - “A” and “B” groups of six each.

The salient feature this year will be that both groups will have separate winners.

Brief scores: JSF (Jwala Sports Foundation): 93 all out (Shoaib Khan 3/14, Ankit Singh 2/15, Ashfaq Siddiqui 2/16) lt to MCC (Green): 95/4 ( Ankit Singh 51 -7x4)) by six wickets.

B4S CC: 199/5 off 40 overs (Amanat n.o. 99) bt RPCA: 132 all out (Raja Kumar 3/14, Yaseen Shaikh 3/26, Sahil Gaikwad 2/29) by 67 runs.

