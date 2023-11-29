MCC Pro-40 (Elite) League: Ankit Stars In MCC (Green)’s Win

Ankit Singh's fine all-round show featured as MCC (Green) opened their campaign with a thumping six-wicket win over JSF (Jwala Sports Foundation) in the opening match of the 12-Team MCC Pro-40 (Elite) League-2023-24 at Oval Maidan here.

Ankit hit up 51 as “Green”, replying to JSF’s 93 all out, overhauled JSF’s score with six wickets in hand.

Earlier in JSF’s innings, Ankit (2/15), also shared the spoils with Shoaib Khan (3/14), Ashfaq Siddiqui (2/16) to JSF were bundled out for 93.

In another tie played at the adjacent plot, Brain 4-Sports beat RPCA by 67 runs. The highlight of B4S’s win for Amanat Hussain’s unbeaten 99 in his side’s score of 199 all out off 40 overs.

Chasing B4S’s formidable total, RPCA boys could manage only 132 before they were all out.

This being the 10th year of their Pro-40 league, the organizers have decided to place the 12 team into two groups - “A” and “B” groups of six each.

The salient feature this year will be that both groups will have separate winners.

Brief scores: JSF (Jwala Sports Foundation): 93 all out (Shoaib Khan 3/14, Ankit Singh 2/15, Ashfaq Siddiqui 2/16) lt to MCC (Green): 95/4 ( Ankit Singh 51 -7x4)) by six wickets.

B4S CC: 199/5 off 40 overs (Amanat n.o. 99) bt RPCA: 132 all out (Raja Kumar 3/14, Yaseen Shaikh 3/26, Sahil Gaikwad 2/29) by 67 runs.