IPL 2024: 'We Respect His Decision', Gujarat Titans' Director Of Cricket On Hardik Pandya's 'Desire' To Return To Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Gujarat Titans' Team Director Vikram Solanki acknowledged Hardik Pandya's contribution to the team's success in then last two seasons. The former England cricketer revealed that it was the all-rounder himself who expressed his desire to return to the Mumbai Indians and that they wholeheartedly respect it.

On Monday, Mumbai Indians' officially proclaimed Pandya's inclusion in their ranks as some confusion prevailed after all 10 franchises announced their retention and released list. The Titans decided to trade Pandya for a sum of INR 15 crore, with Shubman Gill succeeding the all-rounder as the franchise's captain for IPL 2024.

As the first captain of Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya has helped the franchise deliver two fantastic seasons that resulted in winning one IPL championship and one appearance in the final," Solanki was quoted as saying in a statement.

"He has now expressed a desire to return to his original team Mumbai Indians. We respect his decision and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours," the former England batter further added.

"Shubman Gill has shown growth in stature and standing" - Vikram Solanki on Gujarat Titans' new captain

Solanki, who has closely worked with the Gill, vouched for his maturity.

"Shubman Gill has shown growth in stature and standing over the last two years at the highest level of the game. We've seen him mature not only as a batter but also as a leader in cricket," Solanki opined.

🚨 CAPTAIN GILL reporting!



𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐮𝐛𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐢𝐥𝐥 is ready to lead the Titans in the upcoming season with grit and exuberance 👊



Wishing you only the best for this new innings! 🤩#AavaDe pic.twitter.com/PrYlgNBtNU — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) November 27, 2023

"His maturity and skill is evident in his on-field performance and we are extremely excited to embark on a new journey with a young leader like Shubman at the helm," the head of GT think-tank said.

The Titans finished as the runners-up in IPL 2023.

(With inputs from PTI)