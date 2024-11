MCA Women’s Cricket League 2024: All-Rounder Janhavi Kate Stars As Fort Youngsters Beat Dahisar Sports Club

All-rounder Janhavi Kate played a significant role with bat and ball and helped Fort Youngsters defeat Dahisar Sports Club by 126 runs in the seventh and concluding match of the third ‘A’ Division MCA Women’s Cricket League 2024 played at the Yashwant Nagar ground, Virar on Monday.

Batting first, Fort Youngsters scored 199 for 8 wickets from 40 overs. Kate led the charge scoring 86 runs (91-balls, 14x4s) while Manasi Patil added 43 runs. Dahisar bowler Sakshi Gawade (3 for 16) and Vaishnavi Desai (3 for 33) got the wickets. In reply, Dahisar Sports Club were dismissed for 73 in 34.4 overs. Janhavi Kate took 5 wickets for just 7 runs to ensure her team emerged champion for the second year in succession.

Brief scores: Glorious CC 176 for 8, 40 overs (Sadhavi Sanjay 91 (115-balls, 13x4s); Niyati Jagtap 3/31) lost Victory CC 178 for no loss 28 overs (Mahek Pokar 87 (98-balls, 13x4s), Alina Mulla 75 (75-balls, 10x4s) by 10 wickets.

Fort Youngsters 199 for 8, 40 overs (Janhavi Kate 86 (91-balls, 14x4s), Manasi Patil 43; Sakshi Gawade 3/16, Vaishnavi Desai 3/33) beat Dahisar SC 73 all out, 34.4 overs (Janhavi Kate 5/7)n by 126 runs runs.

Payyade SC 179 all out, 40 overs (Tanisha Gaikawad 87) lost Rajawadi SC 180 for 5, 27.1 overs (Tushi Shah 34, Saloni Kushte 31, Khshama Patekar 31*, Niviya Ambre 32*, Shraddha Singh 4/35) by 5 wickets.