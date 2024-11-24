 MCA President Cup: Ahmed Shaikh, Himanshu Choudhary Shine In Navi Mumbai SA's 94-Run Win
MCA President Cup: Ahmed Shaikh, Himanshu Choudhary Shine In Navi Mumbai SA's 94-Run Win

Shaikh returned with figures of 5/20 and Choudhary scalped 4/12 to bundle out KRP XI for just 53 runs

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai SA's left-arm spinner Ahmed Shaikh claimed 5 wickets for 20 runs from his 4 overs. |

Navi Mumbai SA scored an easy 91-run win against KRP XI Cricket Club in a ‘E & F’ Division quarter-final match of the President Cup Cricket Tournament 2024-2025, played at the DPZ ground, Matunga on Sunday.

Batting first, Navi Mumbai piled up a healthy total of 144 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Opening batsman Siddhant Doshi top-scored with 57 runs while Balkrishna Kashid added 28 runs. KRP XI bowler Hamza Shaikh claimed 2 wickets for 40 runs. Later, Navi Mumbai’s left-arm spinner Ahmed Shaikh picked five wickets for 20 and off-spinner Himanshu Choudhary four wickets for 12 runs dismissing KRP XI for just 53 runs in 12.1 overs.

In a C & D Division quarter-final match, Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana defeated Superstar SC by 6 wickets. Superstar SC were restricted to 97 for 8 wickets from their 20 overs. Sangram Ranaware scored 38 runs while Vedansh Patel took 3 wickets for 12 runs. In response, Ghatkopar Holly Gymkhana scored 101 for 4 wickets in 15.2 overs. Shivam Kumar was the leading scorer with 30 runs.

Dashing SC 128 for 7, 18 overs (Nihil Kini 46*, Manoj Yadav 37; Pratik Mhatre 3/28) beat Worli CC 43 all out, 12.1 overs (Saurabh Tiwari 3/8, Tanish Save 2/7, Nischay Arorar 2/13) by 85 runs.

Navi Mumbai SA 144 for 9, 20 overs (Siddhant Doshi 57, Balkrishna Kashid 28; Hamza Shaikh 2/40) beat KRP XI Cricket Club 53 all out, 12.1 overs (Ahmed Shaikh 5/20, Himanshu Choudhary 4/12) by 91 runs.

Jolly Brothers SC 188 for 5, 20 overs (Omkar Rilkar 70, Mohit Patil 30) beat Aarey CC 159 for 8 wickets, 20 (Akshad Redekar 65*; Mohit Patil 4/33) by 29 runs.

