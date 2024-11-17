MCA President Cup: Gaurav Jathar, Ankush Jaiswal Star In MIG CC Triumph

The impressive performances from all –rounder Gaurav Jathar’s match-winning knock of 55 runs and the brilliant bowling by Ankush Jaiswal who picked 5 wickets for just 11 runs were the highlights as MIG Cricket Club emerge champions defeating Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) by four wickets in the MCA President Cup A & B Division 2024-2025 final, and played at the MCA Stadium, BKC on Sunday.

Electing to bat first, Karnatak SA’s top order batter failed to get going. But, the lower-order batsmen got some runs and lifted the innings. Number bat Aishwarya Surve batted patiently to score 47 runs while number five batsman Vaibhav Mali added 27 runs after Ajinkya Patil had scored 31 runs to prop the total. Harsh Tanna (2 for 33) provided Jaiswal with some support.

In reply, MIG Cricket Club comfortably reached 152 for 6 wickets in 19.1 overs. Besides Jathar's knock, Atharav Ankolekar contributed 29 unbeaten runs to ensure MIG Cricket Club won by four wickets.

Brief scores – President’s Cup: Karnatak SA 147 for 9, 20 overs (Aishwarya Surve 47, Ajinkya Patil 31, Vaibhav Mali 27; Ankush Jaiswal 5/11, Harsh Tanna 2/33) lost MIG Cricket Club 152 for 6, 19.1 overs (Gaurav Jathar 55, Atharav Ankolekar 29*, Om Keshkamat 25; Bhavya Attrey 2/40). MIG Cricket Club won by four wickets.