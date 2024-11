MCA Women’s Cricket League 2024: Impressive Vedika Mager Spins Fort Youngsters To Victory

Vedika Mager picked five wickets for 12 runs in Fort Youngsters 5 wickets win against Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation in a MCA Women’s Cricket League match. |

Left-arm spinner Vedika Mager produced an impressive bowling performance taking 5 wickets for just 12 runs which helped Fort Youngsters defeat Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation by 29 runs in a fifth-round match of the third MCA Women’s Cricket League 2024 played at the Yashwant Nagar ground, Virar on Friday.

Choosing to bat, Fort Youngsters were dismissed for a low total of 100 runs in 28.5 overs. Shanmaya Upadhyay was the top-scorer with 27 runs while Kritika Krishnakumar claimed 5 wickets for 25 runs.

Defending a small target, Fort Youngsters rose to the challenge and Vedika did most of the damage to bundle out Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation for a paltry 71 runs in 20.3 overs. Vedika got good support from Janhavi Kate who picked 2 wickets for 23 runs.

Brief scores: Victory CC 161 all out, 33.1 overs (Mansi Tiwari 34, Krittika Yadav 34; Vaishnavi Desai 3/34) lost Dahisar SC 165 for 4, 33.5 overs (Soumya Singh 41, Tanvi Gawade 31) by 5 wickets.

Fort Youngsters 100 all out, 28.5 overs (Shanmaya Upadhyay 27; Kritika Krishnakumar 5/25) beat Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation 71 all out, 20.3 overs (Vedika Mager 5/12, Janhavi Kate 2/23) by 29 runs.

Glorious CC 169 for 3, 40 overs (Sadhvi Sanjay 72, Shraddha Shetty 46*) lost Rajawadi CC 172 for 4, 33 overs (Tushi Shah 52, Vrushali Bhagat 38*; Vaishnavi Verma 2/39) by 6 wickets.