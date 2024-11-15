Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament: Rahul Sachdev Records 3-1 Win Against Anant Mehta

Rahul Sachdev showed great touch in the Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament 2024 |

Rahul Sachdev showed great touch and control to record a 3-1 win against Anant Mehta in the best-of-5-frame ‘15-Red’ snooker round-robin match of the Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament 2024, played at the MHC billiards hall on Friday.

The left-handed Sachdev was in good nick and constructed two half-century breaks of 65 and 56 in the first and second frames and eased to a 70-0, 18-61, 62-47, and 38-20. Mehta had one sizable run in winning the second frame.

Meanwhile, Yudhishthir Jaising registered his third successive win in Group-C and is in contention of qualifying for the knockout draw. He defeated Nikhil Ahuja 3-1 (34-77, 65-28, 59-36, and 65-20).

In a tense and interesting contest, Thane cueist Anuj Agarwal defeated Swapnil Patil of Marathwada by a fighting 3-2 (54-22, 60-19, 47-73, 33-61, and 47-14) frame scores.

Nagpur cueist Zubair Sheikh produced a solid clinical performance and defeated Mumbai’s seasoned player Cherag Ramakrishnan 3-0 (54-21, 58-54, and 58-48), while Sunil Jain also enjoyed a rewarding day defeating Marathawada’s Chetan Rajarwal 3-0 (67-29, 73-17, and 80-21).

Results - 15-Red snooker: Shahyan Razmi beat Krishna Tohgaonkar (Thane) 3-1 (65-48, 46-50, 63-38, 58-36); Rahul Sachdev beat Anant Mehta 3-1 (70-0, 18-61, 62-47, and 38-20); Sumit Ahuja (Ulhasnagar) beat Gaurav Jaisinghani (Vashi) 3-1 (43-52, 67-34, 65-49, 65-34); Nikhil Saigal beat Aburag Sharma (Marathwada) 3-0 (76-16, 58-48, 57-25); Sonu Matang (Pune) beat Prashant Dumbhere 3-0 (79(56)-11, 77-3, 63-25); Abhishek Bajaj beat Piyush Limbad 3-1 (40-59, 47-37, 60-34, 99(31)-24); Abhijeet Ranade (Pune) beat Akshay Waghchaure (Nashik) 3-0 (66-62, 60-19, 61-39); Adit Raja beat Rushabh Jain 3-2 (82-42, 34-73, 58-39, 50-65(54), 82-79); Zubair Sheikh (Nagpur) beat Cherag Ramakrishnan 3-0 (54-21, 58(32)-54, 58-48); Sunil Jain beat Chetan Rajarwal (Marathwada) 3-0 (67-29, 73-17, 80-21); Yudhishthir Jaising beat Nikhil Ahuja 3-1 (34-77, 65-28, 59-36, 65-20); Anuj Agarwal (Thane) beat Swapnil Patil (Marathwada) 3-2 (54-22, 60-19, 47-73, 33-61, 47-14).