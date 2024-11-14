 Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament: Consistent Chetan Rajarwal sidelines Zubair Sheikh 3-2
Shahyan Razmi of Mumbai easily defeated Aashit Pandya (Dombivli) 3-1 in another contest

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 11:00 PM IST
Seansoned cueist Anurag Bagri rolled in multiple break of 30, 46 and 40 to hand Aamir Ansari of Marathwada a 3-0. |

Mumbai, November 14: Chetan Rajarwal (Marathwada) played with plenty of grit and determination to snatch a tense and thrilling 3-2 win against  Zubair Sheikh (Nagpur) in the best-of-5-frame ‘15-Red’ snooker round-robin match of the Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament 2024, played at the MHC billiards hall on Thursday.

Rajarwal of Marathwada potted with accuracy and consistency and constructed three useful breaks of 33, 34 and a substantial run of 76 in the deciding frame to clinch a fighting (46-47, 64-11, 66-07, 25-54, 88-1) victory.

Seasoned campaigner Anurag Bagri rolled in multiple break of 30, 46 and 40 to hand Aamir Ansari of Marathwada a 3-0 (55-15, 80-8, 67-29) defeat to register his second win.

Meanwhile, Hasan Badami another experienced cueist from the city blanked Nashik’s Jagdish Kurmi (Nashik) cruising to a 3-0 (66-08, 69-30, 66-13) frames scores victory.

Talented youngsters Shahyan Razmi of Mumbai easily defeated Aashit Pandya (Dombivli) 3-1 (9-65, 74-30, 78-45, 65-17) and Krishna Tohgaonkar (Thane) also overcame Aashit Pandya by an identical 3-1 (71-10, 54-22, 51-58, 61-52) frames margin.

Results – 15-Red snooker: Anant Mehta beat Shlok Agrawal (Nagpur) 3-1 (71-49, 76-52, 27-87(44), 63-12);

Shahyan Razmi Beat Aashit Pandya (Dombivli) 3-1 (9-65, 74-30, 78-45, 65-17);

Krishna Tohgaonkar (Thane) beat Aashit Pandya (Dombivli) 3-1 (71-10, 54-22, 51-58, 61-52);

Nikhil Ahuja beat Samay Wadhawan 3-2 (5-80(48), 58-65, 64-21, 67-61, 63-26);

Anurag Bagri beat Aamir Ansari (Marathwada) 3-0 (55(30)-15, 80(46)-8, 67(40)-29);

Yudhishthir Jaisinb beat Nikhil Ahuja 3-1 (34-77, 65-28, 59-36, 65-20);

Sumit Ahuja (Ulhasnagar) beat Akash Thakkar 3-2) (8-59, 59(44)-26, 37-46, 55-45, 71(49)-62);

Amardeep Ghodke (Pune) beat Kaizad Fitter 3-1 (29-64, 60-34, 55-33, 57-33);

Hasan Badami beat Jagdish Kurmi (Nashik) 3-0 (66-08, 69-30, 66-13);

Anurag Sharma (Marathwada) beat Vishal Bais 3-2 (59-21, 12-48, 37-65, 66-18, 64-30);

Siddharth Tambe (Pune) beat Nikhil Saigal 3-2 (70-31, 79-35, 26-75, 11-66(30), 65-38);

Cherag Ramakrishnan beat Sunil Jain 3-1 (33-50, 68-24, 69-20, 52-12);

Chetan Rajarwal (Marathwada) beat Zubair Sheikh (Nagpur) 3-2 (46-47, 64(33)-11, 66(34)-07, 25-54, 88(76)-1);

