 Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament: Vinay Swaminathan Wins 6-Red Snooker Title
Vinay tamed Sumer Mago to post 6-4 frame win in an all-Mumbai final at the MHC billiards hall on Tuesday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Vinay Swaminathan defeated Sumer Mago 6-4 in an all-Mumbai '6-Red' final of the Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament 2024

Vinay Swaminathan tamed Sumer Mago to post a deserving 6-4 frame win in an all-Mumbai ‘6-Red’ final of the Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament 2024, played at the MHC billiards hall on Tuesday.

The cool and composed Swaminathan who practices at the Bombay Gymkhana exhibited tremendous resilience and with steady pots and good selection of shots unsettled his Khar Gymkhana opponent who played in his usual attacking flair as he boldly went for his shots.

Swaminathan came from behind to win the third frame to take a 2-1 lead. But, he lost the next two before pocketing a tight sixth frame on the black to level frame scores. He comfortably won the seventh to seize the lead, but Mago drew level winning the eighth before Swaminathan closed out the contest by taking the next two frames to emerge worthy winner.

Champion Vinay Swaminathan (right) and runner-up Sumer Mago pose after the ‘6-Red’ final of the Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament 2024

Champion Vinay Swaminathan (right) and runner-up Sumer Mago pose after the '6-Red' final of the Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament 2024

Results – 6-Red (finals): Vinay Swminathan (Mumbai) beat Sumer Mago (Mumbai) 6-4 (41-1, 0-40, 29-19, 10-34, 30-40, 38-37, 31-24, 10-38, 35-16, 39-31).

15-Red Round-Robin league: Shiok Agrawal (Nagpur) beat Rrahul Sachdev 3-2 (73(47)-34, 56-41, 21-61, 42-56, 56-47); Anant Mehta beat Shlok Agrawal (Nagpur) 3-1 (71-49, 76-52, 27-87(44), 63-12); Shahyan Razmi beat Aashit Pandya (Dombivli) 3-1 (9-65, 74-30, 78-45, 65-17); Krishna Tohgaonkar (Thane) beat Aashit Pandya (Dombivli) 3-1 (71-10, 54-22, 51-58, 61-52); Chetan Rajarwal (Marathwada) beat Zubair Sheikh (Nagpur) 3-2 (46-47, 64(33)-11, 66(34)-07, 25-54, 88(76)-1).

