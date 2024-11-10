Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament: Abhishek Bajaj Downs Thane’s Danish Khan For Deserving Victory

Abhishek Bajaj of Mumbai potted steadily and quite consistently to quell the challenge from Thane’s Danish Khan by posting a well-deserved 5-2 (38-9, 10-49, 27-1, 5-38, 41-2, 39-17, and 41-35) victory in a ‘6-Red’ third-round match of the Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament 2024, and played at the MHC billiards hall on Sunday.

In another match, which was an all-Mumbai contest, left-handed Rahul Sachdev was on a roll and outplayed fancied Hasan Badami cruising to a quick 5-1 (41-20, 58-10, 0-56, 42-0, 36-16, and 36-23) win. Sachdev's best effort was an unfinished 58 break in the second frame.

In 15-Red round-robin league matches, Anurag Bagri and Marzdi Kalyaniwala recorded contrasting victories. Bagri tamed Nikhil Ahuja coasting to a straight frame 3-0 (54-25, 61-20, and 60-18) win, while Kalyaniwala who lost the opening two frames, showed solid resilience as he gallantly fought back to turn the tables on home challenger Manav Panchal registering a fighting 3-2 (32-59, 1-56, 64-36, 76-69, and 75-29) triumph.

Results - 6-Red (third round): Abhishek Bajaj (Mum) beat Danish Khan (Thane) 5-2 (38-9, 10-49, 27-1, 5-38, 41-2, 39-17, 41-35);

Rrahul Sachdev (Mum) beat Hasan Badami (Mum) 5-1 (41-20, 58(58*)-10, 0-56, 42-0, 36-16, 36-23).

Snooker 15-Red (round robin): Anurag Bagri beat Nikhil Ahuja 3-0 (54-25, 61-20, 60-18);

Yudhishthir Jaising beat Samay Wadhawan 3-2 (49-64, 67-40, 10-59, 72(41)-40, 89-23);

Marzdi Kalyaniwala beat Manav Panchal 3-2 (32-59, 1-56, 64-36, 76-69, 75-29);

Suraj Rathi (Pune) beat Rohan Pai 3-0 (59(37)-58(46), 77-30, 62-32);

Sunit Ahuja (Thane) beat Jaswinder Singh (Nagpur) 3-1 (62-28, 37-50, 54-38, 67-9);

Gaurav Jaishinghani (Thane) beat Akash Thakkar 3-0 (90(43,22*)-8, 77-55, 57-37).