 Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament: Abhishek Bajaj Downs Thane’s Danish Khan For Deserving Victory
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMalabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament: Abhishek Bajaj Downs Thane’s Danish Khan For Deserving Victory

Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament: Abhishek Bajaj Downs Thane’s Danish Khan For Deserving Victory

In another match, which was an all-Mumbai contest, left-handed Rahul Sachdev was on a roll and outplayed fancied Hasan Badami cruising to a quick 5-1 (41-20, 58-10, 0-56, 42-0, 36-16, and 36-23) win. Sachdev's best effort was an unfinished 58 break in the second frame.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 05:49 PM IST
article-image

Abhishek Bajaj of Mumbai potted steadily and quite consistently to quell the challenge from Thane’s Danish Khan by posting a well-deserved 5-2 (38-9, 10-49, 27-1, 5-38, 41-2, 39-17, and 41-35) victory in a ‘6-Red’ third-round match of the Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament 2024, and played at the MHC billiards hall on Sunday.

In another match, which was an all-Mumbai contest, left-handed Rahul Sachdev was on a roll and outplayed fancied Hasan Badami cruising to a quick 5-1 (41-20, 58-10, 0-56, 42-0, 36-16, and 36-23) win. Sachdev's best effort was an unfinished 58 break in the second frame.

In 15-Red round-robin league matches, Anurag Bagri and Marzdi Kalyaniwala recorded contrasting victories. Bagri tamed Nikhil Ahuja coasting to a straight frame 3-0 (54-25, 61-20, and 60-18) win, while Kalyaniwala who lost the opening two frames, showed solid resilience as he gallantly fought back to turn the tables on home challenger Manav Panchal registering a fighting 3-2 (32-59, 1-56, 64-36, 76-69, and 75-29) triumph.

Read Also
Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament: Mumbai cueist Mahesh Jagdale Overcomes Thane...
article-image

Results - 6-Red (third round): Abhishek Bajaj (Mum) beat Danish Khan (Thane) 5-2 (38-9, 10-49, 27-1, 5-38, 41-2, 39-17, 41-35);

FPJ Shorts
Rohit Shetty Reveals Why Original Theme Music Wasn't Used in Singham Again: 'Woh T-Series Ne Strike Kar Diya...'
Rohit Shetty Reveals Why Original Theme Music Wasn't Used in Singham Again: 'Woh T-Series Ne Strike Kar Diya...'
Delhi Schools To Get Cybercrime Education Through Police-Made Brochures
Delhi Schools To Get Cybercrime Education Through Police-Made Brochures
Maharashtra Elections: School Buses to Remain Off Roads for Two Days Due to Election Duty
Maharashtra Elections: School Buses to Remain Off Roads for Two Days Due to Election Duty
GATE 2025 Application Correction Extended To November 20, Apply Here At gate2025.iitr.ac.in
GATE 2025 Application Correction Extended To November 20, Apply Here At gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Rrahul Sachdev (Mum) beat Hasan Badami (Mum) 5-1 (41-20, 58(58*)-10, 0-56, 42-0, 36-16, 36-23).

Snooker 15-Red (round robin): Anurag Bagri beat Nikhil Ahuja 3-0 (54-25, 61-20, 60-18);

Yudhishthir Jaising beat Samay Wadhawan 3-2 (49-64, 67-40, 10-59, 72(41)-40, 89-23);

Marzdi Kalyaniwala beat Manav Panchal 3-2 (32-59, 1-56, 64-36, 76-69, 75-29);

Suraj Rathi (Pune) beat Rohan Pai 3-0 (59(37)-58(46), 77-30, 62-32);

Sunit Ahuja (Thane) beat Jaswinder Singh (Nagpur) 3-1 (62-28, 37-50, 54-38, 67-9);

Gaurav Jaishinghani (Thane) beat Akash Thakkar 3-0 (90(43,22*)-8, 77-55, 57-37).

Read Also
Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament: Vinay Swaminathan, Sumer Mago March Into...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils Party Manifesto In...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils Party Manifesto In...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Here's How Mahayuti And MVA Manifestos Compare

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Here's How Mahayuti And MVA Manifestos Compare

From Farm Loan Waiver To Creating 25 Lakh Jobs: Full Details Of BJP Manifesto For Poll-Bound...

From Farm Loan Waiver To Creating 25 Lakh Jobs: Full Details Of BJP Manifesto For Poll-Bound...

'BJP's Batenge Toh Katenge Pitch Won't Work In Maharashtra,' Says Ally & Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit...

'BJP's Batenge Toh Katenge Pitch Won't Work In Maharashtra,' Says Ally & Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit...

Pakistan Register ODI Series Win On Australian Soil After 22 Years, Mohammad Rizwan Becomes 2nd...

Pakistan Register ODI Series Win On Australian Soil After 22 Years, Mohammad Rizwan Becomes 2nd...