Maharashtra State-Level Physiotherapist League: Loni Warhawks, Maharashtra Mavericks Emerge Champions

Loni Warhawks and Maharashtra Mavericks won the men’s and women’s titles respectively in the Maharashtra state-level Physiotherapist League and played at the Islam Gymkhana ground.

In the men’s final, Loni Warhawks defeated Pune HC Juggermouts by three wickets, while Mavericks posted a convincing 9-wicket win against Adams Wylie Memorial in the women’s final.

Pune Juggermouts batting first scored 88 for 5 wickets from their quota of 10 overs. Dr. Omkar struck a 28-ball 35 runs with six hits to the boundary ropes. Warhawks Mehul Gupta claimed 2 wickets for 19 runs.

Loni Warhawks chased the target reaching 89 for seven wickets to emerge champions. Aniket Gaikwad 32 runs and Shiv Sardar 21 runs were the leading scorers for the Warhawks. Rohit K. 2 for 13 and Omkar S. 2 for 19 picked the wickets.

The winning teams Warhawks and Maharashtra Mavericks received their Champion trophies from Chief Guest, Iqbal Chahal, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner. The Chief Guests appreciated the efforts of the organising team led by Dr. Aijaz Ashai, Head of the department at Adams Willey Memorial Hospital and President, Maharashtra Board of AIPL and his team.

Brief scores – Men’s final: Pune Juggermouts 88 for 5 (Dr. Omkar 35 (28-ball, 6x4s); Mehul Gupta 2/19) lost to Loni Warhawks 89 for 7 (Aniket Gaikwad 32 (19-balls, 2x4,1x6), Shiv Sardar 21; Rohit K. 2/13, Omkar S. 2/19). Result: Loni Warriors won by three wickets.

Women’s final: Adams Wylie Memorial 30 for 3 wickets (Anushka D. 18; Shruti G. 1/13, Bharti S. 1/9) lost to Maharashtra Mavericks 31 for 1 (Nikita S. 24 (8-balls, 4x4). Result: Maharashtra Mavericks won by 9 wickets.