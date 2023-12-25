 Maharashtra State-Level Physiotherapist League: Loni Warhawks, Maharashtra Mavericks Emerge Champions
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMaharashtra State-Level Physiotherapist League: Loni Warhawks, Maharashtra Mavericks Emerge Champions

Maharashtra State-Level Physiotherapist League: Loni Warhawks, Maharashtra Mavericks Emerge Champions

Pune Juggermouts batting first scored 88 for 5 wickets from their quota of 10 overs. Dr. Omkar struck a 28-ball 35 runs with six hits to the boundary ropes. Warhawks Mehul Gupta claimed 2 wickets for 19 runs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 09:07 PM IST
article-image

Loni Warhawks and Maharashtra Mavericks won the men’s and women’s titles respectively in the Maharashtra state-level Physiotherapist League and played at the Islam Gymkhana ground.

In the men’s final, Loni Warhawks defeated Pune HC Juggermouts by three wickets, while Mavericks posted a convincing 9-wicket win against Adams Wylie Memorial in the women’s final.

Pune Juggermouts batting first scored 88 for 5 wickets from their quota of 10 overs. Dr. Omkar struck a 28-ball 35 runs with six hits to the boundary ropes. Warhawks Mehul Gupta claimed 2 wickets for 19 runs.

Loni Warhawks chased the target reaching 89 for seven wickets to emerge champions. Aniket Gaikwad 32 runs and Shiv Sardar 21 runs were the leading scorers for the Warhawks. Rohit K. 2 for 13 and Omkar S. 2 for 19 picked the wickets.

Read Also
Photos: Cricketers Celebrate Christmas, Pakistan Players Distribute Gifts To Their Australian...
article-image

The winning teams Warhawks and Maharashtra Mavericks received their Champion trophies from Chief Guest, Iqbal Chahal, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner. The Chief Guests appreciated the efforts of the organising team led by Dr. Aijaz Ashai, Head of the department at Adams Willey Memorial Hospital and President, Maharashtra Board of AIPL and his team.

Brief scores – Men’s final: Pune Juggermouts 88 for 5 (Dr. Omkar 35 (28-ball, 6x4s); Mehul Gupta 2/19) lost to Loni Warhawks 89 for 7 (Aniket Gaikwad 32 (19-balls, 2x4,1x6), Shiv Sardar 21; Rohit K. 2/13, Omkar S. 2/19). Result: Loni Warriors won by three wickets.

Women’s final: Adams Wylie Memorial 30 for 3 wickets (Anushka D. 18; Shruti G. 1/13, Bharti S. 1/9) lost to Maharashtra Mavericks 31 for 1 (Nikita S. 24 (8-balls, 4x4). Result: Maharashtra Mavericks won by 9 wickets.

Read Also
MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament: George Sorrell Shines With Both Bat And Ball
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Grounded Plane Carrying Over 300 Indian Passengers Finally Takes Off From France, To Land In Mumbai...

Grounded Plane Carrying Over 300 Indian Passengers Finally Takes Off From France, To Land In Mumbai...

President Murmu Gives Assent to Criminal Law Bills Replacing IPC, CrPC, And Evidence Act

President Murmu Gives Assent to Criminal Law Bills Replacing IPC, CrPC, And Evidence Act

PM Modi Praises Christian Community At Christmas Event Held At His Residence, Says India...

PM Modi Praises Christian Community At Christmas Event Held At His Residence, Says India...

'Art Form & Fundamental Right': Video Shows Kalyan Banerjee Mimicking VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Again, BJP...

'Art Form & Fundamental Right': Video Shows Kalyan Banerjee Mimicking VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Again, BJP...

Chunabhatti Firing Case: Mumbai Police Arrest 4 Suspects; 1 Accused Still At Large

Chunabhatti Firing Case: Mumbai Police Arrest 4 Suspects; 1 Accused Still At Large