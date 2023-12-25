Photos: Cricketers Celebrate Christmas, Pakistan Players Distribute Gifts To Their Australian Counterparts

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | December 25, 2023

Sanju Samson, who hails from Kerala, celebrates Christmas with his wife. The couple stare at the beautiful Christmas tree full of flowers.

Glenn Maxwell posted a picture with his daughter on Instagram on Christmas eve.

Australian captain Pat Cummins with his wife and child.

On the eve of Christmas, Pakistan cricket team's support staff distributes a gift to Pat Cummins. The entire Pakistan contingent mingled with their Aussie counterparts to celebrate Christmas.

Pat Cummins and Shan Masood speak to one another during the gathering.

A Pakistan team's support staff distributes candy to a little girl on Christmas eve.

Pakistan bowling coach Umar Gul and veteran opener David Warner have a chat during the gathering.

Usman Khawaja posts a photo on Instagram of his daughter on Christmas eve.

