MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament: George Sorrell Shines With Both Bat And Ball

All-rounder George Sorrell brilliant all-round performances was the highlight of Mumbai Cricket Club ‘B’ convincing 6-wicket win against snatch a 22-run victory against Bhosale Cricket Academy in a boys’ under-15 league match of the third MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, organized by JSF (Jwala Sports Foundation) and played at the Air India ground, Kalina.

Choosing to bat, Bhosale CA batters struggled to score runs freely and were bowled out for a paltry 114 runs in 31.3 overs. Opener Indraneel Nikam was Bhosale’s leading run scorer with 38 runs. Mumbai CC’s Hardik Kumar 3 for 10, Aarav Srivastav 3 for 31, Smin Kini 2 for 15 and George 2 for 9 shared the wickets to destroy the opposition batting line-up.

Later George enjoyed batting in the middle and smashed a 100-balls unbeaten 64 runs to guide his team to cross the finish line. George received good support from Smin who remained unbeaten in making 33 runs. Bhosale CA’s Animesh Ghorpade was the most successful bowler taking 3 wickets for 17 runs.

For his excellent all-round showing with both ball and bat George was selected for the ‘Man of the Match’ award.

Brief scores: Bhosale CA 114 all out, 31.3 overs (Indraneel Nikam 38; Hardik Kumar 3/10, Aarav Srivastav 3/31, George Sorrell 2/9, Smin Kini 2/15) lost to Mumbai CC ‘B’ 117 for 4, 29 overs (George Sorrell 64* (100-balls, 9x4), Smin Kini 33*; Animesh Ghorpade 3/17). Result: Mumbai Cricket Club ‘B’ won by 6 wickets.