MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament: Yuv Shah Bowls MCC To Victory

Yuv Shah picked four wickets for 26 runs to help Mumbai Cricket Club ‘B’ snatch a 22-run victory against B4 Sports Club in a boys’ under-15 league match of the third MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, organized by JSF (Jwala Sports Foundation) and played at the Air India ground, Kalina.

Sent in to bat, Mumbai CC managed to pile up a total of 189 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 38 overs. Both the openers Arrush Arora and George Sorrell top-scored with 33 and 31 runs respectively while Aryan B. contributed with 27 runs. B4 Sports Club bowlers Rudra Patil 3 for 24 and Farhan Khan 2 for 20 claimed the wickets.

Later, the Mumbai CC team bowled and fielded well to dismiss B4 Sports Club for 162 runs in 38 overs. Opening batsman Vihaan Singh scored 39 runs, middle order bat Rishi Bhosle made 38 runs and all-rounder Rudra Patil chipped in with 24 runs. Yuv received good support from Arav Agarwal who grabbed 2 for 16 runs.

Yuv Shah for his superb bowling effort won the ‘Man of the Match’ award.

Brief scores: Mumbai CC 189 for 9, 38 overs (Arrush Arora 33, George Sorrell 31, Aryan B. 27; Rudra Patil 3/24, Farhan Khan 2/20) beat

B4 Sports Club 162 all out, 38 overs (Vihaan Singh 39, Rishi Bhosle 38, Rudra Patil 24; Yuv Shah 4/26, Arav Agarwal 2/16). Result: Mumbai CC won by 22 runs.